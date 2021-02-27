Pakistan Wants Peaceful Resolution Of All Disputes With India After Ceasefire Agreement

Pakistan on 26th February, Friday said that it wants a peaceful resolution of all disputes with India, including the Kashmir issue. This latest development comes after the militaries of India and Pakistan in a significant move to ease tension on Thursday said that they have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on the ceasefire along LoC and other sectors. While speaking at a press briefing, Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that there is no change in the country's principles position.

Speaking further, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that Pakistan has consistently underscored the need to observe the 2003 ceasefire understanding in letter and spirit for maintenance of peace along the LoC. He said, "We have also maintained that escalation along the LoC is a threat to regional peace and security. Therefore, this development is very much in line with Pakistan's consistent position."

India & Pakistan issue a joint statement

This statement by UN Secretary-General comes after India and Pakistan on Thursday released a joint statement saying that they have held discussions regarding establishing a mechanism for hotline contact among both nations. Both sides also agreed to a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) starting from February 25.

Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan also reviewed the current situation across the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors "in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere". "Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight of February 24/25," the joint statement said.

