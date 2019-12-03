Honey Trap Case: HC Reserves Order On Pleas Demanding CBI Inquiry, Ban On Reporting

The Indore High Court on Monday heard different petitions concerning the honey trap case where more than 4000 files of objectionable nature were found from accused persons. One of the petitioners Harbhajan Singh had demanded prohibition on media reporting of the case whereas, through a public interest litigation, petitioner Digvijay Singh has sought court orders for CBI inquiry of the case. The Honey trap accused have also filed an application over the leakage of seized documents. The court after hearing the petitions has reserved its order and is likely to deliver its verdict on Tuesday.

Cases filed against newspaper owner

Earlier on Monday, an FIR was registered against the owner of Sanjha Lokswami newspaper Jitu Soni, his son Amit Soni and others for their alleged involvement in the case. Addressing a press conference in Indore, Senior Superintendent of Police Ruchi Vardhan Mishra said, "An FIR has been registered against Jitu Soni, his son Amit Soni, manager of 'My Home' and others under Indian Penal Code Section 370. A case also registered against them under the IT Act in connection with the Indore honey trap matter." The SSP also stated that 67 women and girls and seven minor boys were rescued from 'My Home' – a bar run by Jitu Soni. "They were kept there to entice the customers and were paid only through the tips given by them," she added.

Madhya Pradesh police had found more than 4000 files from the laptops and the phones of the accused people who were then arrested. These files included many screenshots of chats, audio clips and video recordings of objectionable nature. These materials were allegedly used for blackmailing various bureaucrats, politicians, and businessmen from the state. The incident came to light after an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) engineer had filed a complaint alleging that two women were blackmailing him by threatening to make some objectionable videos viral.

(With ANI inputs)