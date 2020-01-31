Super Bowl 2020: Shakira And Jennifer Lopez To Honour Kobe Bryant

Artists Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will pay tribute to American basketball player Kobe Bryant in the upcoming Super Bowl LIV halftime show. Bryant died in a helicopter crash in California. He was 41. He and his daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in the crash.

Shakira and Jennifer to honour Kobe Bryant

In a recent press conference, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez talked about what they have planned for their 12-minute performance together, during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime show, which is said to be bigger than ever. Shakira said that they will all be remembering Kobe on Sunday and celebrating life and diversity in the country. She added that she is sure he will be very proud to see the message they are trying to convey on stage that day.

When some asked about honouring Kobe Bryant, Jennifer Lopez mentioned that there will be a heartfelt moment. Lopez has also posted an emotional message for the Black Mamba. She mentioned that she knew Kobe and his wife Vanessa more in passing.

Super Bowl LIV, the 54th Super Bowl and the 50th modern-era National Football League (NFL) championship game will decide the champion for the NFL's 2019 and 100th season. The National Football Conference (NFC) champion San Francisco 49ers will play against the American Football Conference (AFC) champion Kansas City Chiefs. The game is scheduled to be played on February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

