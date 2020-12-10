Horrific Gangrape In Jharkhand's Dumka: RJD Leader Blames Mobile Phones In Shocking Remark

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by 17 men in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Tuesday evening. DIG Sudarshan Mandal told media that the incident allegedly took place when she was returning home from a market. The woman and her husband have filed a case against the accused at Mufassil police station. Police have started a probe.

In a shocking statement while reacting to the rape case, RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari has blamed 'item dance, pornographic content on phones'' for instigating mindset of rape in Tribal societies. Speaking to news agency ANI, Tiwari said that attempts of modernising tribal societies have exposed them to content on mobile phones and that has added as an instigation for rape.

RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari said, "This type of incident has increased in the last few years. In tribal areas, incidents of rape never occurred. The Tribal culture has never been such that rape will happen. But it has started since the time people tried modernising these societies. The society has become a consumers' society and women are also seen as an object. Item dance, ads, pornographic content on phones prepare the mindset of rape. Just making stringent laws won't end it. As long as a situation that incites for rape persists, you won't be able to stop it. So, we have to end the things that propagate ideas of rape. In Nirbhaya's case, the death sentence was given but it hasn't stopped."

Meanwhile, BJP leader CP Singh slammed Jharkhand's Hemant Soren government saying that criminals and Police are working in tandem with each other. Renu Devi, Bihar Deputy CM, said that it is the fault of Jharkhand government. She alleged that laws are made but are not implemented strictly. She said that the culprits should be condemned and justice be served.

According to Jharkhand police website, 1,033 cases of rape have been filed till July, which is more than the 2019 figure. A total of 1,416 cases of rape have been registered in 2019, which means on an average four cases daily, as per the records of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

