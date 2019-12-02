Tamil Nadu: 3 House Collapse Due To Heavy Rains In Coimbatore, Killing 17 People

Heavy rains have been lashing the state of Tamilnadu overall since Sunday morning, December 1, due to the formation of a depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal. A red alert was also issued in many districts of Tamilnadu by the IMD for Sunday and heavy to very heavy rains were forecast for Monday. The highest of 18 cms rainfall has been recorded at Mettupalayam of Coimbatore where the unfortunate incident killed 17 people so far

Three houses collapsed

Three houses collapsed in the wee hours of Monday and 17 people were killed which includes 10 women and two children when they were asleep. The fire and rescue team immediately rushed to the spot and started the rescue, but couldn't save anyone since the impact was heavy. Few people have reportedly been shifted to the Coimbatore government hospital and their treatment is underway. The death rate was 7 initially, and it started to increase as the fire and rescue department started clearing the debris. "The compound wall first collapsed, which lead to the reason for the building collapse, it was due to heavy rain," said Rajamani, IAS, collector of Coimbatore district who was on the spot during the rescue. Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has also announced the solatium of 4 lakh rupees for the family members of the deceased and the chief minister is visiting Coimbatore on Tuesday, December 3, to see the family members.

IMD predicts heavy rains

Five people in other parts of the state lost their lives in similar rain-related accidents, which is also expected to rise as the rains are lashing in many other districts. The meteorological department has predicted more rains in the southern part of the state. Both schools and colleges are shut in Chennai, Thiruvallur and Tuticorin. Only schools are shut in Cuddalore, Ramanathapuram, Chengalpet and Kancheepuram districts due to heavy rains. IMD has also asked the fishermen of south coastal districts not to venture into the sea.

