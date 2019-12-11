How Chandrayaan-2 Made Netizens Around The World Cheer India And ISRO

Chandrayaan 2, India's second mission to the moon has been one of the most momentous events for the country and its space prowess in 2019. The event represented a technological leap and highlighted India’s contribution to space exploration. Irrespective of the failure of lander Vikram to safe-land on the lunar surface and release the rover Pragyan onboard to carry out its scientific mission, Chandrayaan 2 gave spectators a sense of talent of scientists at the prestigious Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The world then took to Twitter to respond to every development.

Second most popular trend in India

In its annual sum-up of top trends and personalities on its platform, microblogging site Twitter released its '#ThisHappened: 2019’s Biggest Moments in India on Twitter' report. In the 'Most Tweeted about Hashtag in India' section, #Chandrayaan2 was the second only to #loksabhaelections2019 in the list of 10.

The report stated, "#chandrayaan2: ISRO’s ground-breaking mission to land the world’s first robotic rover on the moon’s south pole was followed closely, not only by millions of Indians but people all across the world. A Tweet from NASA (@NASA) commending ISRO became one of the top ten most Retweeted Tweets this year by Indians on the service."

Flashback #Chandrayaan2

Right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to billionaire Tesla founder and space entrepreneur Elon Musk, appreciations poured in for ISRO on their achievement. India is among the elite group of world powers like the US, Russia, China, and the European Union to have such lunar missions. So here's a flashback of those trending #chandrayaan2 around the world.

With #Chandrayaan2 Mission, the entire team of ISRO has shown exemplary commitment and courage. The country is proud of @ISRO. We all hope for the best #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 6, 2019

Very exciting to see India’s rapid progress in space! There are always setbacks, of course, but I think India is doing great overall. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 7, 2019

Space is hard. We commend @ISRO’s attempt to land their #Chandrayaan2 mission on the Moon’s South Pole. You have inspired us with your journey and look forward to future opportunities to explore our solar system together. https://t.co/pKzzo9FDLL — NASA (@NASA) September 7, 2019

The #UAESpaceAgency assure their full support to the @isro following the loss of contact with their spacecraft, Chandrayaan-2 which had to land on the moon. #India proved to be a strategic player in the #space sector & a partner in its development & achievements pic.twitter.com/f3j14gsMqS — وكالةالإمارات للفضاء (@uaespaceagency) September 7, 2019

The #VikramLander was just a few kilometres short of realising its mission to the Moon today. To the team at @isro, we applaud your efforts and the commitment to continue our journey into space. https://t.co/jGhBaVhxAL — Australian Space Agency (@AusSpaceAgency) September 7, 2019

The communication isn’t lost. Every single person in India can feel the heartbeat of #chandrayaan2 We can hear it whisper to us that ‘If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.’ https://t.co/YS3y1kQXI2 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 6, 2019

And last but not least, a Thank You from ISRO

Thank you for standing by us. We will continue to keep going forward — propelled by the hopes and dreams of Indians across the world! pic.twitter.com/vPgEWcwvIa — ISRO (@isro) September 17, 2019

Indian programmer Shanmuga Subramanian helped NASA find ISRO's Vikram Lander on the lunar surface

This might be Vikram lander's crash site (Lat:-70.8552 Lon:21.71233 ) & the ejecta that was thrown out of it might have landed over here https://t.co/8uKZv7oXQa (The one on the left side was taken on July 16th & one on the right side was from Sept 17) pic.twitter.com/WNKOUy2mg1 — Shan (@Ramanean) November 17, 2019

