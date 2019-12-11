The Debate
The Debate
How Chandrayaan-2 Made Netizens Around The World Cheer India And ISRO

General News

Twitter released its '#ThisHappened: 2019’s Biggest Moments in India' report in which ISRO's #chandrayaan2 was the second most popular trend on its platform

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai
chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2, India's second mission to the moon has been one of the most momentous events for the country and its space prowess in 2019. The event represented a technological leap and highlighted India’s contribution to space exploration. Irrespective of the failure of lander Vikram to safe-land on the lunar surface and release the rover Pragyan onboard to carry out its scientific mission, Chandrayaan 2 gave spectators a sense of talent of scientists at the prestigious Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The world then took to Twitter to respond to every development.

READ | Nirmala Sitharaman Questions TMC MP Saugata Roy After She Calls Chandrayaan-2 A Failure

Second most popular trend in India

In its annual sum-up of top trends and personalities on its platform, microblogging site Twitter released its '#ThisHappened: 2019’s Biggest Moments in India on Twitter' report. In the 'Most Tweeted about Hashtag in India' section, #Chandrayaan2 was the second only to #loksabhaelections2019 in the list of 10.

The report stated, "#chandrayaan2: ISRO’s ground-breaking mission to land the world’s first robotic rover on the moon’s south pole was followed closely, not only by millions of Indians but people all across the world. A Tweet from NASA (@NASA) commending ISRO became one of the top ten most Retweeted Tweets this year by Indians on the service."

READ | Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander Spotted; Here Are The Images

Flashback #Chandrayaan2

Right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to billionaire Tesla founder and space entrepreneur Elon Musk, appreciations poured in for ISRO on their achievement. India is among the elite group of world powers like the US, Russia, China, and the European Union to have such lunar missions. So here's a flashback of those trending #chandrayaan2 around the world.

And last but not least, a Thank You from ISRO

READ | Punjab CM Hails Indian Techie Who Helped NASA Find Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander

Indian programmer Shanmuga Subramanian helped NASA find ISRO's Vikram Lander on the lunar surface

READ | Chandrayaan 2: Before NASA, Indian techie spotted Lost Vikram Lander On Lunar Surface

Published:
COMMENT
