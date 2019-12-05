Nirmala Sitharaman Questions TMC MP Saugata Roy After She Calls Chandrayaan-2 A Failure

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday questioned the comments of Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy that ISRO's moon mission had failed and further said that the entire world lauds the space agency for its achievements. Sitharaman's remark came as a reply to the debate on supplementary demands for grants in the Lok Sabha. While participating in the debate, Roy said that he did not know if the Department of Space has to be pulled up.

"The way our Chandrayaan-2 failed, our rover failed to land on the moon. The Department of Space has been allocated an amount, including the expenses for Chandrayaan-3," he said. "The way the rover crashed on the moon has brought a bad name to the country. Those who were in-charge of Chandrayaan should be pulled up for their failure to land a rover on the moon which many countries in the world have done successfully," he added.

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi also expressed her disapproval

Some other members from treasury benches also objected to his remarks. BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi further retorted to his remarks, expressing her disapproval.

"I think, you should know the history of all the moon missions, which have been sent. Not only about India but abroad also," she said when Roy noted that she appeared unhappy over his remarks. However, the Trinamool Congress MP insisted it was a failure. Lekhi said it was not a failure. "They have done very well. It was a hard landing at best," she said.

Roy, in his remarks, also said that funds had been allocated for other charges for the upkeep of "shrines, temples...protection and upkeep of Ayodhya." Sitharaman then said it was not right to raise questions on allocation of funds for the organisation and she was sure that his intention was not to punish ISRO.

(With Agency Inputs)