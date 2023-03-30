Howrah: Stones Pelted, Vehicles Torched During Ram Navami Procession In West Bengal

After a stone pelting incident was reported in Gujarat's Vadodara, similar scenes emerged from Howrah in West Bengal during a Ram Navami procession. Ruckus ensued when the procession was being carried out in the district. In the videos that emerged from the site, several vehicles were seen up in flames after being torched and auto-rickshaws were overturned. Meanwhile, officials have been deployed in the area to prevent the conflict from escalating further.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Ruckus during 'Rama Navami' procession in Howrah; vehicles torched. Police personnel on the spot. pic.twitter.com/RFQDkPxW89 March 30, 2023

Earlier in the day, stone pelting was reported from Vadodara's Fathepuri city in Gujarat. Stones were flung, according to the police, when a Shobha Yatra, including members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), was crossing a mosque. While there was a minor conflict, DCP Yashpal Jaganiya said that no vandalism took place as the procession had crossed the area peacefully. This comes after West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had requested the Hindus to celebrate the festival peacefully and avoid Muslim areas during Ramzan.

"I want to request those who are taking out the Ram Navami procession, please do but do it peacefully. Kindly avoid Muslim areas as Ramzan is going on. Celebrate peacefully but don't try to create violence. Don't get provoked," she said per ANI. "Some BJP leaders are saying they will move with swords and knives during the procession. I say criminal offence is an offence."

BJP-TMC start blame game

TMC supremo and Bengal CM Banerjee said that the rioters were "hired from outside the state to orchestrate communal riots." Speaking at her dharna, she said, "Nobody has stopped their processions but they do not have the right to march with swords and bulldozers. How did they get the audacity to do this in Howrah?" BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, on the other hand said, "Mamata Banerjee is fully responsible for this incident. A similar incident happened in Shivpur last year. This year too there was no police."