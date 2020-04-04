HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Appreciates Teachers For Online Classes

Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal on Saturday held a video conference with the Vice Chancellors of various universities and discussed the ways to continue teaching amid COVID-19 lockdown in the country. More than 800 people from across the country joined the meeting.

The Union Minister appreciated the efforts of universities, colleges, students and teachers who have contributed significantly in the fight against the pandemic. Pokhriyal said that it is a result of the commitment of all the teachers that online education system started in such a short time in the country, through which millions of students are now being benefitted.

The HRD Minister congratulated all Higher Educational institutions including IITs across the country for their research in preparing the medical equipments for use in the fight against Coronavirus.

READ | COVID-19: HRD Ministry Launches Portal To Address Students' Difficulties During Lockdown

Listened to student problems through a video call

Ramesh Pokhriyal also heard the problems of the teachers, students and assured everyone that the Ministry will take all possible steps to ensure the holistic development of students. He also assured all teachers that they can contact their Principal or Vice-Chancellor if they or any member of their family becomes ill. He assured that all the medical assistance will be provided by the Ministry.

READ | Single Room Accommodations Help Kota Coaching Students Combat Spread Of COVID-19

The HRD Minister also urged teachers and students to follow the advisory issued by the Ministry of AYUSH and motivate others to follow it. He said that the students of today are the future of tomorrow and if the students keep themselves healthy at this time then our future will also be healthy and secure.

Pokhriyal also encouraged everyone to show solidarity by lighting candles, diyas, torch lights or mobile flash lights, etc. at 9 pm on April 5 as per the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to obtain new energy to fight the epidemic.

READ | Odisha Trains 500 MBBS Students To Treat COVID-19 Patients

READ | Delhi Government Launches Distance Learning Activities For Students Amid Lockdown

(Image: Twitter/Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal)