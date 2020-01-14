Hung Out To Dry By BJP, Dilip Ghosh Attacks Mamata Alleging Free Hand To 'Deshdrohis'

West Bengal BJP President and MP Dilip Ghosh attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on allegations that the CM allows 'Deshdrohis' to run wild in Bengal on Tuesday. At a 'Chai peh Charcha' event at Kharagpur in Bengal, the MP alleged that Mamata Banerjee does not take miscreants who resort to vandalism of public property to task.

"All Deshdrohis come here in Bengal and shout Azadi slogans. They shout 'Pakistan Zindabaad.' They vandalise public property, the state government does nothing. If the government here does nothing and stands watching, it can mean that the CM is indirectly supporting these people. The entire country is at peace why everything happens here?", said Bengal BJP President.

Controversy over Ghosh's comment

Dilip Ghosh’s comment on Sunday that “Anti-CAA protesters were shot like dogs in BJP-ruled states” turned into a major controversy and put his own party in an awkward position.

"Didi’s police didn’t take action against those who destroyed public property as they are her voters. Our governments in UP, Assam and Karnataka shot these people like dogs," said Ghosh on Sunday, following which a major controversy erupted, which saw BJP leaders apart from the entire opposition criticizing the comment.

Babul Supriyo criticizes Dilip Ghosh's comment

Union Minister Babul Supriyo took to Twitter and was the first to criticize the comment. The tweet was shared by senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, as well.

"BJP, as a party has nothing to do with what a DIlipGhosh may have said. It is a figment of his imagination and BJP Govts in UP, Assam have never ever resorted to shooting people for whatever reason whatsoever. Very irresponsible of DilipDa to have said what he said," wrote the union minister on Twitter. Babul Supriyo later in the day reiterated his stand and said that the party doesn't abide by the comment.

Ghosh unaffected

Dilip Ghosh, however, seemed unaffected by criticism from his own party, leave alone the Opposition. "Whatever I have said is what the party’s stand is. If we get a chance in Bengal, we will handle it in a similar way," said Dilip Ghosh backing his own stand.

He also lashed out at Mamata Banerjee, alleging that Gorkhas were shot down by police in Darjeeling when they protested on the CM's arrival in the hills in 2017.

