Hyderabad Cab Drivers Struggling To Make Ends Meet Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

The Hyderabad cab drivers have been hard hit due to the lockdown imposed by the government in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. As per reports, they are still facing major difficulties as the crisis has resulted in a majority of cab drivers losing their jobs. Even after the government announced Unlock 5 as part of its phase-wise reopening to shape up the economy, the cab drivers still face challenges as they are jobless since March due to COVID-19 enforced lockdown.

33,000 cabs went off roads

Speaking to ANI, chairman of Telangana Taxi and Drivers' Joint Action Committee, Shaik Salauddin said that as the IT companies still operating in a work-from-home system, nearly 33,000 cabs hired by these companies have been hit hard making the drivers jobless.

The news agency quoted Salauddin as saying, "We were expecting the situation to change after unlock but the business hasn't returned to normal. Hyderabad has around 1.75 lakh cabs including 33,000 cabs hired by IT companies. Since employees are working from home, the cabs are out of business. Ola and Uber have also not fully resumed services".

"Due to lack of work for these drivers, most of the drivers have returned to their home towns in search of bread and butter," he added.

He further said that now the financers are putting an extra burden to the woes of the drivers pressurizing them to register the vehicle as the lockdown restrictions have been lifted. The chairman added that as the unlock have been imposed by the government the finance companies are asking to pay the remaining dues. He also added that they have requested the government to take action regarding the matter but have not got any results as of now.

A Hyderabad based cab driver, Sathish reportedly said that he is unable to feed his family as he is jobless since March. He added that the cab drivers in the city are facing major issues to earn their daily bread due to lockdown. Even after unlock, the cab drivers' positions have not improved as most of the passengers are working from home and the rest are using their own private vehicles, he added. He also added that majority of the drivers have left for their hometowns to seek menial jobs.

Inputs: ANI