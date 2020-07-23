Ola Cabs: The Most Preferred Mode Of Transportation Across India

Ola Ride Safe India brings to you stories about the prompt services provided by Ola Cabs during the lockdown imposed across the country, in lieu of the COVID-19 outbreak. Despite all transport networks being shut, Ola Cabs has been the go-to brand for emergency services. Most of the industrial sectors in the country have come to a standstill, leaving only frontline workers to be present at work and help out the citizens. Ola has managed to be the most reliable in the sector, with its five-layered security measures, and has also been an affordable mode of transport in these trying times.

Shikha Gupta, an Ola customer and an essential worker is happy to be a part of the Ola consumer base. Ola Cabs has been her most preferred mode of transport during the lockdown. She also shares that the Ola drivers are very courteous and take all the necessary precautions like wearing a mask. The best part about the ride is the safety screen that ensures maximum protection for both the driver and the consumers. Ola assures that these safety practices will be a part of Ola services, even after the corona scare is over.