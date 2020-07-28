Ola Cabs Has Been A Support System For Driver Partners Across India

Ola has been taking great care of its driver-partners during the countrywide lockdown imposed in India due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Ola services have continued to be one of the most reliable and safe transport options during the pandemic as they are taking immaculate measures for the safety of both the customers and the driver-partners.

Lalchand, an Ola driver-partner from Ludhiana shares that it had become really difficult to find customers during the lockdown, and since, many of the driver-partners are daily wage workers, they lost their incomes. However, Ola had started its emergency services during the lockdown. The driver-partners are provided with PPE kits and sanitizers, that assures maximum protection. Numerous driver-partners, across the country, also received financial help from the company.

The country is slowly opening, and with it, there has been a surge in the bookings for Ola as well. The company assures that the safety measures will be taken care of at all times, even in the post COVID world.