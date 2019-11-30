Hyderabad Horror: Virat Kohli Terms It 'shameful', Says It's High Time To 'take Charge'

The horrific gang-rape and murder of a 25-year-old doctor in Hyderabad got strong reactions from the cricket fraternity. Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli too expressed his grief and anger over the incident that has become the most-discussed topic in the country. The star cricketer termed the incident as ‘absolutely shameful’. He added that it was high time that the society takes charge to end these ‘inhuman tragedies.’

Virat Kohli took to Twitter, the platform where trends demanding justice for the deceased woman, and #RIPHumanity dominated. He wrote, “What happened in Hyderabad is absolutely shameful. It's high time we as a society take charge and put an end to these inhumane tragedies.”

Several other cricketers too had expressed their strong thoughts on it. Harbhajan Singh wrote, “Shame on all of us we keep letting these things happens again and again butnothing change.y can’t we make strict policy against such criminals nd hang them in front of whole town to set th examples 4 others.” (sic) Shikhar Dhawan termed it ‘an extremely painful news’. He added, “shocked and disgusted on hearing this. The offenders must be punished! My deepest condolences to her family and friends .”

VVS Laxman wrote, “How can someone commit such a barbaric and heinous crime. Speechless and shocked to know about the incident. Deep condolences to the family.” He added, “It’s time the Govt takes stringent action and punish the guilty.”

Gautam Gambhir wrote, “Shameful!!! #rapeofveterinarian #womensafety #Nirbhaya" Yuvraj Singh tweeted, “This is an extremely painful news, shocked & disgusted on this barbric and ghastly rape & murder. Its time we all hang our heads in shame. Thoughts and prayers with her freinds and family.”

Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted, “The girl surely dint deserve this and I feel nothing but pain for her loved ones. It’s a cringeful act and the criminals must be dealt with like never before in order to stop such crimes in the future” while saying that he regretted putting a tweet like this. Wriddhiman Saha wrote he was ‘Shocked and heartbroken’. He added, “Let the culprits face the toughest punishment of the era.” Stars from the film industry too had vented out their emotions. Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Farhan Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, were among those who called for a big response, while conveying their condolences to the woman’s family.

The Case

The charred remains of an assistant veterinary doctor, working for a state-run hospital was found under a culvert at the Hyderabad-Bangalore highway. The police informed that the accused abducted her after seeing her park her scooter near their lorry. One of them removed the air in her vehicle, and offered to help her repair it. She agreed to the offer and went with one of the accused on a bike. After committing the act, they burnt her remains with kerosene, the cops revealed. The police have nabbed the four accused. On Saturday, they were sent to 14-day judicial custody.

