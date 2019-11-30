Telangana Governor Meets Hyderabad Rape And Murder Victim's Family

Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday met the family of the woman veterinarian who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Shamshabad on the night of November 27. The Governor also consoled the family members at their residence in Hyderabad. The visit comes after massive demonstrations broke out across Telangana against the incident.

Accused sent to jail for a fortnight

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the four accused involved in the case – Mohammed Areed, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu. All of the accused have been sent to judicial custody for fourteen days. The accused will be taken to Mahabubnagar jail. The Magistrate is said to have in-person gone to jail premises to pass the order as demonstrators blocked roads leading to the police station. Sources also report that the police investigation revealed that the victim's clothes and several liquor bottles were found close to the Shamshabad toll gate. Sources revealed that the victim's scooter was found 10 km away and charred body about 25 KMs away from the site.

Moreover, sources report that the victim had sustained 70% burn injuries after her she was allegedly wrapped in a kerosene-doused blanket and set ablaze. National Commission of Women has to take Suo-moto cognizance of the issue. Telangana CM is yet to respond on this issue.

Unparalleled crime

Police found the burnt body of the victim, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital under a culvert in Hyderabad after noticed by passersby. Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday. Police said she had gone to the hospital after she parked her two-wheeler near Shamshabad toll plaza and took a shared cab. The victim's sister said that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as of a lorry driver.

Soon after the victim's sister called her again at 9.44 pm, the victim's phone was switched off. The body was found near the culvert on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway, which is around 25 km from the toll plaza where she was last seen, police said. Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said ten teams have been formed to crack the case. He said police were verifying CCTV footage and suspect involvement of least two persons behind the woman’s disappearance.

(With ANI inputs)

