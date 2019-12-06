Hyderabad Horror: Jaya Bachchan Reacts On Four Accused Killed In A Police Encounter

Earlier in the day, the Cyberabad police confirmed that all four accused in the Hyderabad gang rape and murder case were gunned down by the police when they allegedly tried to escape. Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Friday morning reacted on the four accused who were killed in a Telangana encounter. She said "Der aaye, durust aaye...der aaye, bohot der aaye.." (In translation: Better late than never). Watch the video —

Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan on Monday raised her voice about the alleged sexual assault and brutal murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian last week. Reacting to it, she said, "I don't know how many times I have stood and spoken about this kind of 'atyachar'. I think it's time whether it is Nirbhaya or Kathua or what happened in Hyderabad, people want the government to give a proper answer and a very definite answer." She further said, "I know it is harsh but these people should be brought out in public and lynched."

Singer-music composer Vishal Dadlani also took to his Twitter handle and wrote: "We live in a time where the absolute failure of the justice system is hailed as "justice". Just so you know, cops killing people without a trial can land at your door too, someday." [sic]

Here is BJP's statement:

BJP feels Hyderabad encounter incident is still premature to react. These are just initial media reports & the Telangana DGP should make an official statement outlining the entire incident timeline. As a responsible national party BJP will react only after official police statement.

Disha gang rape & murder is a horrendous crime, BJP has condemned it, and as a responsible opposition party has also pressured the Telangana State government to act and bring the accused to justice. However, India is not a banana republic and is bound by legal and constitutional framework. Politics over crime, cannot set a right precedence. Telangana State government & DGP of Telangana should convene a press conference immediately.

The police had taken the accused to the crime scene to recreate the incident at around 4- 5 AM. Police state that one of the accused tried to snatch the police's gun and pelt them with stones to allegedly escape from custody. When the accused tried to flee, police shot them 100 m away from the spot - killing all four accused. A magisterial probe has been ordered into the encounter, as per sources.

