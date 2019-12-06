Bollywood Reacts After 4 Accused In Hyderabad Rape-murder Case Killed In An Encounter

All four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian were killed in an exchange of fire with police on Friday morning, police said. The incident took place around 6.30 am when the accused were taken to the site of the offence for reconstruction of the scene of the crime as part of the investigation, a senior police official said.

Hyderabad Horror: 1st reaction from the victim's family after encounter-killing of accused

Bollywood celebrities like Rishi Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Rakul Preet Singh, Ranvir Shorey, and many others took to their Twitter handle to react on the encounter. Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel also wrote: "Rapist was shot dead at the very place he raped the innocent girl and burnt her body, WOW!! we salute our police forces and of course the government for this revolutionary step #BetiBachao #AchcheDin" [sic]

Bravo Telangana Police. My congratulations! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 6, 2019

Congratulations and #JaiHo to #TelenganaPolice for shooting down the four rapists of #PriyankaReddy in an “ENCOUNTER”. चलो! अब जितने भी लोगों ने ऐसा घिनोना अपराध करने वालों के ख़िलाफ़ आवाज़ उठाई थी और उनके लिए ख़तरनाक से ख़तरनाक सज़ा चाही थी, मेरे साथ ज़ोर से बोलो - #जयहो।👏👍 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 6, 2019

The best way to deal with rapists!#dial Telangana police👮🏻‍♂️ — Bunty S Walia (@bunty_walia) December 6, 2019

Perversion of the justice system cannot be the answer to dealing with perverts in society. Fixing the justice system is. 🙏🏽 — रanviर_ डhoरeय_ (Ranvir Shorey) (@RanvirShorey) December 6, 2019

How far can you run away after committing a crime like Rape .. #JusticeForPriyankaReddy #Encounter 🙏🏻 thankyou #Telangana police — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) December 6, 2019

About the Encounter

"They (accused) snatched weapons from police and fired on police and tried to escape... police fired in retaliation in which the four accused died," a senior police official told PTI. Two policemen were also injured, he said.

The four men, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on November 29 for raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body. They were remanded to 7 days' judicial custody. Reacting to the killing of the four accused in the encounter, the victim's sister said they welcomed it. "We are happy. We did not expect this (killing in encounter). We thought they would be hanged through courts. We thank everyone who stood by us. With this incident people should be scared to indulge in such crimes (against women), she told reporters.

The gang rape-and-murder triggered a nation-wide outrage with the public and lawmakers demanding speedy punishment to the perpetrators. The state government had ordered setting up of a special court to expedite the trial.

'Further details will be revealed'

"The accused were killed in a Police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar today in the wee hours, between 3 am and 6 am. I have reached the spot and further details will be revealed," VC Sajjanar, Cyberabad Police Commissioner, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

