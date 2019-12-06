Samantha Akkineni, Jr NTR React On The Hyderabad Police Encounter Of All 4 Rape Accused

South Indian actors like Samantha Akkineni and Jr NTR on Friday took to their Twitter handles and reacted to the encounter killing of four accused in the Hyderabad rape case. Akkineni wrote, "I didn’t say anything about the incident when it happened because every message I received accusing me of not paying my condolences to the victims was a reminder of how little I have done to help the women in my society and one tweet wasn’t going to free me of that guilt." [sic]

I ❤️ TELANGANA . Fear is a great solution and sometimes the only solution . — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 6, 2019

JUSTICE SERVED! Now, Rest In Peace Disha. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 6, 2019

Those days of pampering are gone .

Fear Will take over the culprits ,

Fear of death will rule your hearts.

From now on it will not be delayed .

It will be served hot delicious and in a decorative manner. — MM*🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) December 6, 2019

Human Rights are for Humans... not for pervert Animals...

Laws are made by us The People, and have been executed by the Police Department 👏🏼

This will discourage to an extent further innocent women losing their lives or being targeted. pic.twitter.com/uJST8UT7qs — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) December 6, 2019

Serving justice to #Disha doesn’t stop here but starts from here by preventing such heinous crimes through education, empowerment and enlightenment from childhood. JaiHind. Now Rest in Peace Disha. — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) December 6, 2019

Justice served. Thank you Telangana Police. 🙏 — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) December 6, 2019

Salute to #HyderabadPolice 🙌 🙏 . Such demons should not be kept alive. #RIPPriyankaReddy — Vedhika (@Vedhika4u) December 6, 2019

How far you all could go you Rapists & murderers! #Encounter by #TelanganaPolice 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/EWuhAWJ7ez — Soundarya Sharma (@soundarya_20) December 6, 2019

I know this will spark many debates but can I just say a big thank you and salute the @TelanganaPolice You guys are the real heroes. We are so proud of you. Justice has been served. #Encounter #poeticjustice #justice — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) December 6, 2019

The father of the woman veterinarian, who was raped and killed near here, said on Friday that he was very happy that all the four accused were killed in an encounter and thanked the police and Telangana government for it. All the four accused in the rape and murder case of the 25-year-old woman were killed in an encounter with police here this morning.

"We watched on TV that they were killed in an encounter. We are very happy.Even people are happy. I thank the Telangana government and police for the encounter. I thank everyone who stood by us," the woman's father said. The woman's sister hoped the encounter killing would scare others indulging in such crimes against women. We are happy. We did not expect this (killing an encounter). We thought they would be hanged through courts," she said. "We thank everyone who stood by us. With this incident people should be scared to do such crimes (against women) she told reporters.

Earlier in the day, the Cyberabad police confirmed that all four accused in the Hyderabad gang rape and murder case were gunned down by the police when they allegedly tried to escape. The police had taken the accused to the crime scene to recreate the incident at around 4- 5 AM. Police state that one of the accused tried to snatch the police's gun and pelt them with stones to allegedly escape from custody. When the accused tried to flee, police shot them 100 m away from the spot - killing all four accused. A magisterial probe has been ordered into the encounter, as per sources.

