Good News: 20-year-old Hyderabad Boy Wins ‘World’s Fastest Human Calculator’ Title

Neelakanta Bhanu Prakash, a 20-year-old boy from Hyderabad has become the fastest human calculator in the world after winning first-ever gold for India in Mental Calculation World Championship at Mind Sports Olympiad (MSO). The title of fastest human calculator in the world was once accorded to the mathematical genius, Shakuntala Devi.

As per several reports, the championship was held in London on Independence Day this year. Bhanu Prakash is a student of Mathematics (Hons.) at Delhi University’s St Stephen College and holds world records along with 50 Limca records for being the fastest human calculator in the world. These records were earlier held by Math maestros such as Scott Flansburg and Shakuntala Devi.

Speaking to ANI about his achievements, Bhanu Prakash said, “I hold 4 world records and 50 Limca records for being the fastest human calculator in the world. My brain calculates quicker than the speed of a calculator. Breaking these records, once held by Math maestros like Scott Flansburg and Shakuntala Devi, is a matter of national pride. I have done my bit to place India on the global level of mathematics.”

Talking about achieving yet another milestone recently, he added, “I won a gold medal for India at the MSO, London 2020 held on August 15. This is the first time that India has won a gold medal. The MSO is the most prestigious international competition for games of mental skill and mind sports which is held in London every year.”

Mental Calculation World Championship held virtually amid pandemic

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year the championship was held virtually to avoid human contact. As per several reports, a total of 30 participants up to 57 years of age took part in MSO. The championship had participants from 13 nations including UK, Germany, UAE, France, Greece, and Lebanon.

MSO, considered to be one of the most prestigious international competitions for games of mental skill, was first held in 1998. Leading with 65 points, Bhanu Prakash won the competition, followed by a Lebanese contender in the second position and a UAE contender, who bagged the third position.

Talking about how the judges were fascinated by his speed, the 20-year-old said, “I won the gold medal with a clear margin of 65 points. The judges were so spellbound by my speed, that they required me to perform more calculations to confirm my accuracy.” Bhanu Prakash also spoke about his vision of creating “VISION Math” labs and how he wants to reach out to millions of children to make them fall in love with maths.

(Image credit: ANI) (With inputs from ANI)

