Haryana Board Blunder: Disabled Student Gets 2 Marks In Maths, Scores 100 On Re-evaluation

A major blunder by the Haryana Board has come to light. A differently-abled student from Haryana's Hisar district was erroneously given 2 marks in Mathematics by Haryana Board. However, when the answer sheet was re-evaluated, the student scored full marks. The Class 10 student Supriya, who is visually impaired, revealed that her answer sheet was not checked following the proper procedures for a 'blind candidate'. After re-evaluation, she secured 100 marks.

Hisar: Supriya, a differently-abled student claims she was erroneously given 2 marks in maths by Haryana Board in class 10 exam as her answer sheet meant for 'blind candidate' was not checked following proper procedure. She says, "After re-evaluation, I got 100 marks." (07.08.20) pic.twitter.com/hZKPYeUNxw — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2020

READ | US: Student suspended for posting photo of crowded hall as schools reopen amid COVID-19

Class 10 results of BSEH

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) had declared its Class X result in July. A total of 3,37,691 students had appeared for the Class 10 exam this year from various schools affiliated to the Haryana board. 64.59 per cent of the total students have passed the examination. The pass percentage among girl students stood at 69,86 percent while the pass percentage among boys stood at 60.27 per cent.

READ | Delhi HC allows online open book exams for final year DU students with fresh directions

Two weeks back, the Haryana Board Secondary Education (HBSE) Class XII board examination results were also declared on the official website of the board 'bseh.org.in'. According to reports, at least 2.25 lakh students appeared for this year's HBSE Class XII board examination, which was held in March-April this year. Just like CBSE, in the Haryana board examination, candidates need to score at least 33 percentage points to secure passing marks.

READ | SC rejects law student's plea for CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death

READ | WBJEE Result 2020 Declared: 71% students pass exams; boys outshine girls