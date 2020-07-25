Vidya Balan Asks Irrfan Pathan What Makes Him Nervous - Test Match Or Maths Test?

Vidya Balan shared a video in which she and Irrfan Pathan can be seen conversing with each other making a special announcement. The actor uploaded the video on her social media handles and fans of Vidya Balan were surprised to watch Irrfan Pathan share the frame with her.

As the video progressed, the actor revealed that she will be coming on a particular show revolving around cricket to discuss her film and the connection math shares with cricket. Fans of Vidya Balan were excited to watch her connect on a popular show and hence wrote several positive comments so as to see her soon on the platform.

Also Read | Vidya Balan Says 'Shakuntala Devi Is A Whole Mood'; Shares Intriguing Stills From Film

Vidya Balan and Irrfan Pathan come together for a chat

Also Read | Vidya Balan Asks Fans To Recreate 'Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi' Hook Step; Fans Shower Love

Upon sharing the video on social media, Vidya Balan in her caption mentioned that fans will soon get to find out what makes Irrfan Pathan more nervous. It could be a test match or math test, she announced that many such interesting questions will be asked by her and answered by Irrfan Pathan on the show Cricket Connected on Star Sports India.

As the video began, Vidya Balan played out a snippet from her upcoming film Shakuntala Devi. In the snippet, her character can be heard saying that maths is full of magic. As the video plays further, Vidya Balan comes in front of the camera and welcomes the viewers expressing that she is a magician when it comes to maths.

Also Read | Vidya Balan Unveils New 'Shakuntala Devi' Teaser; Announces Trailer Release Date

Further on, Vidya Balan says that in cricket as well, it’s the numbers that would eventually decide the fate of the game. Upon completing her sentence, Irrfan Pathan appears surprisingly and agrees with the actor and compliments her on her acting skills. Vidya Balan thanks Irrfan for the compliment and expresses how excited she is to talk to everyone when she gets to come on Cricket Connected.

Irrfan Pathan too expressed that he is quite excited to watch her film Shakuntala Devi as soon as possible. Vidya Balan then tells him that first, she will meet everyone on Cricket Connected and then she will meet everyone as Shakuntala Devi, which is scheduled to release on July 31 exclusively on Amazon Prime.

As the video concludes, Vidya Balan hints that when she comes on Cricket Connected, she will most likely bring along a few questions with her. Fans of the actor were excited and expressed how they cannot wait to watch her new movie.

Also Read | Vidya Balan Says It Is Important To Capture 'essence Of A Person' In Biopic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.