Hyderabad Police Arrests Man For Circulating Fake News In Bid To Incite Communal Violence

The Hyderabad Poice on Tuesday arrested a person for allegedly circulating fake news on social media platforms with an intention to incite communal violence in the region. Police said that they have warned the administrator of the WhatsApp group to ensure that no one in their group spreads any kind of fake news, which may result in communal violence.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that the accused was arrested by Banjara Hills police and a case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act.

READ | As BJP-Cong Eye MP Floor Test, CM Kamal Nath Asks 'Why Will Scindia Leaving Impact Us?'

Hyd police have traced the origin of the fake news which was circulated on WhatsApp to create communal issue . The suspect will be arrested in few hrs. I convey gratitude to those who have helped us to trace this person within 48 hours. Pl don't forward any sensational msg. — Anjani Kumar, IPS (@CPHydCity) March 10, 2020

This move of the cybercrime comes after an audio message with fake news had been circulating on WhatsApp since Monday. With the fake news forwarded in several WhatsApp groups, there was panic in a section of people.

READ | From Digvijaya's Poaching Claim To Scindia's Resignation: How The MP Crisis Exploded

Appeal to the public

Taking to Twitter, Kumar also appealed to the public not to share the videos being forwarded into WhatsApp groups to create a communal rift in the city. Stating that it was time to show our love for Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar asked the public to maintain the ‘Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb' of the city and foil evil designs of forces who envy the growth of Hyderabad as a global city.

Time for showing luv for Hyd. Don't forward any msg on WhatsApp with inflammatory content. Evil people are spreading rumours and fake news. Don't believe them. Tell us who is doing it. Help us in exposing the enemies of peace. The strength of Hyd city is the Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb — Anjani Kumar, IPS (@CPHydCity) March 9, 2020

READ | Karnataka Reports New Positive COVID-19 Cases, Toll Rises To 4 In State

READ | As 22 Congress MLAs Resign In MP, Here's How The Numbers Could Stack Up In A Floor-test

(with inputs from agencies)