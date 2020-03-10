From Digvijaya's Poaching Claim To Scindia Reaching PM's House: How The MP Crisis Exploded

A massive political development is unfolding in relation to Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia who met with PM Modi at the latter's 7 LKM residence on Tuesday, at a time when the Madhya Pradesh government appears to be on the brink. The entire matter began with 'horse-trading' allegations leveled by Digvijaya Singh who accused the BJP - Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra - of offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Congress government in the state. Soon after, there were reports of Congress MLAs reaching Delhi, and then Bengaluru, with the numbers routinely fluctuating and peaking on Monday at which point there are said to be at least 18 MLAs who have rebelled, while Kamal Nath's cabinet has resigned in an apparent effort to make space to accommodate any of Jyotiraditya Scindia's demands.

CM Kamal Nath flies to Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi, Scindia missing

Amidst the crisis, Chief Minister Kamal Nath had flown to Delhi on Monday morning to meet Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi to discuss the political upheaval that his government is going through. Previously, sources had revealed that Sonia Gandhi was 'miffed' with the MP CM over the political instability that had hit the state under his rule.

Soon after meeting Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, Kamal Nath had said, "I will follow the directions of Sonia Gandhiji. We discussed the political situation in Madhya Pradesh. We also discussed a lot of issues." When asked about the internal rift with Scindia, Nath appeared to evade the question. Scindia was reported to have skipped the meeting in Delhi and returned to Bhopal. Sources suggested that he was ‘'unwell'.

Dramatic escalation- 18 MLAs fly to Bengaluru

A dramatic escalation of the crisis within Kamal Nath's ranks took place soon after when 18 Congress Madhya Pradesh MLAs - including 6 state ministers - flew to Bengaluru aboard chartered flights, along with the PA of Scindia on Monday. The MLAs were said to have been stationed in Delhi waiting for a go-ahead from Scindia.

Scindia snubbed by Sonia? Leads political upheaval?

Amidst speculation of Jyotiraditya Scindia leading the Madhya Pradesh Congress rift, sources revealed that the situation escalated to a point where 18 Congress MLAs are now in Bengaluru only after Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi allegedly 'refused' to meet the former Guna MP on the previous day - Sunday. This is also reported to be the cause of him skipping the Sonia-Nath meeting.

All BJP MPs summoned to Bhopal

Soon after all BJP MLAs from Madhya Pradesh were summoned to Bhopal by the party. This came amidst speculations of BJP pushing for a no-confidence motion in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

All MP Cabinet Ministers resign

In a massive cabinet rejig, sources on Monday night reported that all Madhya Pradesh cabinet ministers resigned. Moreover, CM Kamal Nath accepted their resignation in the emergency cabinet meeting at CM's residence in Bhopal, as per sources.

Scindia sets demands to Sonia Gandhi

Meanwhile, in a last-ditch attempt to pacify miffed Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sonia Gandhi had allegedly called Scindia amid the growing number of rebels in Madhya Pradesh Congress. Sources reported that Scindia demanded both a Rajya Sabha seat in the upcoming polls and the post of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief.

At least 20 MLAs likely to resign

On Tuesday morning sources reported that talks between Congress and Scindia did not seem to pull through and that at least 20 MLAs are likely to resign from the Madhya Pradesh Congress government. There are now 34 vacant positions in the cabinet. Some of the 20 ministers who resigned from Congress last night were reported to be in touch with rebels.

BJP 'welcomes' Scindia

BJP's Narottam Mishra on Tuesday morning said that senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was 'welcome to join' the saffron party if he wishes to. "Scindia Ji is definitely welcome to join BJP if he wishes to. Our party inducts even grass-root level workers, then Scindia Ji is a tall leader," said Mishra.

Scindia reaches PM Modi’s residence

In a dramatic development, Scindia reached PM Modi’s house accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday morning amid indications that he may join hands with the BJP. The Congress leader was seen driving his black range rover to Prime Minister Modi's residence.

