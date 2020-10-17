Hyderabad Rains: Watch Drone View Of Prakasam Barrage As Gates Open To Release Flood Water

A video capturing the aerial view of the Prakasam Barrage dam after its gates were opened to release the flood water surfaced on Twitter on Saturday. The video shows water gushing out of the gates of the dam after heavy rainfall. This video was shared by Srihari Pudi, who is the Chief Public Relations Officer to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Drone view of #PrakasamBarrage after its gates are opened to release surplus #water received from various #rivers upstream. pic.twitter.com/G90rKzyMW4 — Srihari Pudi (@sreeharipudi) October 17, 2020

The state of Telangana is witnessing floods due to incessant rainfall that has lashed across several parts of the state including its capital Hyderabad. On Wednesday, fresh fatalities owing to the deluge were reported after three people lost their lives due to a wall collapse in a house near the Gaganpahad area of Shamshabad in Hyderabad.

NDRF engaged in rescue operations

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is currently engaged in rescue operations in the rain-affected areas of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. NDRF on Friday said that they have evacuated over 600 people from the inundated parts of the city, neighbouring Rangareddy district and East Godavari of Andhra Pradesh. Over thirty fully equipped teams of NDRF have been deployed in the flood-affected southern states to assist the civil administration in rescue and relief operations, it added.

IMD Hyderabad has issued a warning for thunderstorm. The Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy wrote to senior district and police officials on Tuesday, urging them to be on "high alert".

Union Minister's appeal to citizens of Hyderabad

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said that he has spoken to a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official and rescue teams have already been deployed to the affected areas for assistance. Reddy also assured people that if required, more rescue teams will also be deployed for rescue operations. According to official data on rainfall (from 8.30 am to 2100 hours on Tuesday), Singapur Township in Medchal Malkajgiri district received 292.5 mm of rainfall, followed by 250.8 mm of rainfall at Verkat Palle in Yadadri-Bhongir district.

(Witha agency inputs)