Hyderabad Rains: Two Floodgates Of Himayatsagar Reservoir Lifted Amid Heavy Inflows

Hyderabad authorities have lifted two floodgates of the Himayatsagar reservoir late Tuesday to release 1,300 cusecs of water into downstream Musi river as heavy rains filled the reservoir to its brim.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) will likely lift more gates subsequently based on the rainwater inflows. The reservoir has a total of 17 flood gates and the last time those were opened was in 2010. As per reports, Water Board officials are closely monitoring the water levels in the reservoir in light of the heavy rains lashing Telangana.

The Full Tank Level of Himayathsagar is 1763.50 feet, and the capacity 2.968 TMC. The inflows till 11 pm on Tuesday were 16,666 cusecs, as per reports. Civic officials in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts have been alerted to secure any hutments or encroachments along the course of the river.

At least 15 people have died in Telangana following incessant rains that lashed several parts of the state, leading to waterlogging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas. The state government has declared a holiday on Wednesday and Thursday for all private institutions, offices, non- essential services within Outer Ring Road here in view of rains. People were advised to stay indoors for the next two days as more rains are expected in the state.

Union Minister's appeal to citizens of Hyderabad

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said he has spoken to a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official and kept a team ready for flood assistance. Two more teams were scheduled to reach Hyderabad by Tuesday night to assist in relief measures in Hyderabad and elsewhere in Telangana, Reddy said in a release late on Tuesday night.

According to official data on rainfall (from 8.30 am to 2100 hours on Tuesday), Singapur Township in Medchal Malkajgiri district received 292.5 mm of rainfall, followed by 250.8 mm of rainfall at Verkat Palle in Yadadri-Bhongir district. Many localities in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits received very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, official sources said.

(With inputs from agencies)

