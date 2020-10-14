Hyderabad Rains: Three Dead As Wall Collapses In Gaganpahad; Toll Climbs To 11

The state of Telangana is witnessing unprecedented amounts of flooding following the incessant rainfall that has lashed across several parts of the state including its capital Hyderabad. On Wednesday, fresh fatalities owing to the deluge were reported after three people lost their lives due to a wall collapse in a house near the Gaganpahad area of Shamshabad in Hyderabad.

"Three members of a family died after the wall of a house collapsed due to heavy rainfall. A total of 11 deaths have been registered in Hyderabad due to incessant downpour, since last night," said the Police. "Several other houses have been damaged and vehicles have been washed away due to flash floods in the area," police added.

Read: Heavy Rains Kill 15 In Telangana; People Urged To Stay Indoors

Read: Heavy Rains Lash Hyderabad, Other Parts Of Telangana; Mother, Daughter Killed In Roof Collapse

On Tuesday, in an unfortunate incident, eight persons, including a child, were crushed to death while three persons were injured after a boulder fell on their house at the Bandlaguda area of Hyderabad, following heavy rainfall. The areas of Vanasthalipuram, Dammaiguda, Attapur Main Road, and Musheerabad of Hyderabad are witnessing severe waterlogging due to the incessant rainfall and River Musi has flown over Chaderghat New Bridge towards Malakpet. As of Wednesday, the downpour has claimed the lives of 11 people.

"The NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams have rescued 74 persons till now in Bandangpet area," informed Satya Pradhan, Director General of NDRF to news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Andhra Pradesh is bracing for more heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours as IMD Hyderabad has warned of thunderstorms along coastal regions in the state. The Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy wrote to senior district and police officials on Tuesday, urging them to be on "high alert".

Read: Hyderabad Rains Sweep Away Cars As Rivers Form On Flooded Streets; More Showers Forecasted

Read: Shocking Fatal Accident In Telangana Caught On CCTV; Car Speeds Into Stalled Traffic

(With Agency Inputs)