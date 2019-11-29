Hyderabad's Tribal Entrepreneur's Dream Comes True Under CMSTEI Scheme

Tribal entrepreneur, Kurasam Gautami who graduated under Chief Minister's ST Entrepreneurship and Innovation scheme has set up a pizza centre called 'Cheesiano Pizza' in Hyderabad. Reportedly, she realised her dream while she was attending the first batch of CMSTEI. Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated 'Cheesiano Pizza' centre at Himayat Nagar in Hyderabad.

KT Rama Rao at the inauguration ceremony

The Telangana minister while inaugurating the pizza shop said, “Every year, 100 tribals are turned into entrepreneurs with the support of state government. I am here to support and encourage our tribal children and discover their talent”.

Read | Union Budget 2019: 'Nari To Narayani,' Says Nirmala Sitharaman As She Proposes Agendas For Enhanced Women's Empowerment And Entrepreneurship

CMTSEI

Under CMSTEI, the Indian School of Business welcomed 100 youngsters from some of the most backward tribes like Andh, Chenchu, Pardhan, Koya, Thoti and Yerukula and from different districts of Telangana. CMSTEI is handled by the Telangana state online beneficiary management and monitoring system (OBMMS). OCMMS constitutes a group of ministers for giving suggestions and modalities for the implementation of the Self Employment Schemes of the Welfare Departments namely Social Welfare, Tribal Welfare, Backward Classes Welfare, Minorities Welfare and WCD & DW Departments /Tribal Sub-Plan of the State. Keeping in mind the recommendations of the group of ministers on the implementation of self-employment schemes, the Telangana government issues specific guidelines.

Read | Here's Anil Ambani's Statement After Big Brother Mukesh Ambani Saves Him From Going To Jail In The RCom-Ericsson Unpaid Dues Case

Startups in IISF

Earlier in November, the startup firms from diverse fields shared their experience with school students at the ongoing India International Science Festival in Kolkata. An estimated 100 startups are taking part in the exhibition at the IISF which began on November 5. Coordinator of a session on startups, Anil Kothari said that startup entrepreneurs from fields such as telemedicine, artificial intelligence-based systems, education, and social welfare interacted with the students at the meet.

Read | RIL AGM: 'India A $10 Trillion Economy By 2030,' Says Mukesh Ambani, Saudi Aramco Takes 20% Stake In Reliance's Refinery & Chemical Biz At $75 Bn Valuation

Read | Republic Summit: Mukesh Ambani On His Optimism For India, Data, Entrepreneurship, And Challenges, In Conversation With Arnab Goswami

(With agency inputs)