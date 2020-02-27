195 Indians, 41 Foreign Nationals Evacuated From Wuhan, Quarantined Cruise Ship: MEA

On Thursday morning, special flight of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Air India arrived in Delhi after evacuating Indians and foreigners from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan and quarantined cruise ship, Diamond Princess, in Japan.

The IAF aircraft evacuated 76 Indians and 36 foreign nationals from the epicenter of coronavirus Wuhan in China. The C17 transport aircraft landed in Delhi on Thursday early morning that left for China earlier with 15 tonnes of medical supplies.

The Ministry of External Affairs stated, "The Indian Government has evacuated a total of 195 Indians and 41 foreign nationals from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan and quarantined cruise ship, Diamond Princess".

Earlier, the External Affairs Minister has described the consignment of relief material as a strong expression of India's solidarity with the Chinese people in their "difficult time".

To date, a total of 842 Indians and 48 foreign nationals have been evacuated from China and Japan. In earlier two operations conducted in Wuhan, 640 Indians and seven Maldivians were evacuated.

With the help of a special IAF flight, seventy-six Indian nationals returned home. The aircraft also had onboard 23 nationals from Bangladesh, six from China, two from Myanmar and Maldives and one from South Africa, USA, and Madagascar.

All evacuees will undergo a 14-day quarantine at the facilities set up by the Indian Army in Manesar.

Air India flight repatriates Indians

On Thursday, an Air India flight brought back 119 Indians and five foreigners to Delhi. They were on board quarantines cruise ship in Japan. The foreigners who were brought back to India included two from Sri Lanka and one from Nepal, South Africa, and Peru via special Air India flight.

The External Affairs Minister tweeted, "Air India flight has just landed in Delhi from Tokyo, carrying 119 Indians & 5 nationals from Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru who were quarantined onboard the Diamond Princess due to COVID19. Appreciate the facilitation of Japanese authorities. Thank you Air India once again."

Air India flight has just landed in Delhi from Tokyo,carrying 119 Indians & 5 nationals from Sri Lanka,Nepal, South Africa&Peru who were quarantined onboard the #DiamondPrincess due to #COVID19. Appreciate the facilitation of Japanese authorities.

As per the news agency, three Indian crew members did not board the special flight and conveyed their wish to continue their stay onboard the cruise ship to complete the period of extended quarantine put in place by the government of Japan. While sixteen could not be evacuated as they have been tested positive for the coronavirus.

