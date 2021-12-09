IAF Helicopter Crash: Agra Mourns Two-fold Tragedy After Wing Cdr Prithvi Singh's Demise

The incident of the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crash has shaken the entire country as the nation lost its first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other brave officials. Meanwhile, Agra is mourning a two-fold tragedy as Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan who was flying the chopper also lost his life. The Wing Commander, 42, was posted at the Indian Air Force Station in Coimbatore but he was born and raised in Agra. His parents still reside in the Saran Nagar area of Agra.

Prithvi Singh Chauhan was the pilot of the Mi-17V5 chopper and also the commanding officer of the Sulur-based 109 helicopter squadron:

File pic of Wg Cdr Prithvi Singh Chauhan who lost his life in chopper crash involving CDS Gen Bipin Rawat in Tamil Nadu yesterday



He was the pilot of the Mi-17V5 chopper and also the commanding officer of the Sulur-based 109 helicopter squadron pic.twitter.com/GY8lhruLN9 — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

IAF Helicopter crash: India mourns the tragic incident

CDS Bipin Rawat along with his wife and his staff was travelling to Wellington Staff College to deliver a lecture at 2:45 PM when his chopper lost all communication and crashed near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor.

Reportedly, the CDS was taken to a nearby Military hospital, but he succumbed to injuries. However, one person survived the crash - Group Captain Varun Singh SC. As per reports, the mortal remains of CDS Rawat and other Armed Forces personnel killed in the chopper crash are expected to arrive in Delhi by December 10.

As per official sources, the crew onboard included - CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Mrs. Madhulika Rawat, Brig LS Lidder, Lt Col Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kumar, L/Naik Vivek Kumar, L/Naik B Sai Teja and Hav Satpal. The IAF has launched an inquiry into the devastating incident. Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) team investigating the Coonoor chopper crash has successfully recovered parts of the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, sources told Republic Media Network.

PM Modi calls CCS Meeting

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS). Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, along with other senior officials were present at the meeting. Details of the Coonoor chopper crash and the untimely demise of the CDS is said to have been discussed in the 30-minute long meeting.