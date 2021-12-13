IAF Helicopter Crash: Group Capt Varun Singh's Condition Critical But Stable, Informs IAF

The condition of Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the IAF helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others, continues to remain critical but stable. IAF officials in a statement on Monday informed that Captain Varun Singh remains to be in a critical but stable condition at the Air Force Command hospital in Bengaluru. Singh was shifted here on Thursday from Wellington's Military Hospital for further treatment.

Group Captain Varun Singh remains critical but stable in Bengaluru Military Hospital, the IAF officials have now informed. The Group Captain was admitted to the Military Hospital in Wellington with severe burn injuries following the chopper crash on Wednesday. Later on Thursday, he was moved to Sulur in an ambulance by road and then flown to Bengaluru for better treatment. He is the lone survivor of the Mi-17V5 helicopter crash that happened near Coonoor.

Karnataka HM assures support for Group Captain Varun Singh's treatment

As Group Captain Varun Singh’s health condition continues to be critical, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Sunday, December 12, assured all support and help from the state government for his treatment. Jnanendra visited the Command Hospital in Bengaluru and enquired about the health of the lone survivor of the Tamil Nadu military chopper crash. He assured all support and help and further prayed for Varun Singh's speedy recovery, the homes minister's office informed in a statement.

Group Captain Varun Singh’s family of military personnel

IAF officer Varun Singh is a gallantry award winner and hails from a family of military personnel spanning over three services. Deoria in eastern Uttar Pradesh is Singh’s paternal village. Singh’s father, Colonel KP Singh (retired), is an Army personnel from the regiment of Army Air Defence. While Singh’s brother, Lieutenant Commander Tanuj Singh, is an officer in the Indian Navy. Singh who is currently posted at the Defence Services Staff College as Directing Staff is based at the Sulur airbase as a Wing Commander. CDS Bipin Rawat was scheduled to address the same college when the chopper crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. As per the reports, Singh was recently promoted to the stature of Group Captain from Wing Commander.

Image: ANI