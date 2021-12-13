IAF Helicopter Crash: Havaldar Satpal Rai's Mother Inconsolable Over Son's Sudden Demise

The mortal remains of Army Havaldar Satpal Rai, who died in the IAF helicopter crash along with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 10 others, arrived at Bagdogra airport in West Bengal on Sunday. His remains were taken to his native village in Takdah, near Darjeeling town, where he was paid final tributes by several natives and his family. Sontu Rai, mother of deceased Havaldar was seen inconsolably grieving the loss of her son.

In a video shared by ANI, Sontu Rai, mother of Army Havaldar Satpal Rai was seen inconsolably grieving the loss of her son. The mother was held close and consoled by her family members while she said a final goodbye to her son, who joined the Army in 2001. Meanwhile, Satpal Rai’s son said that he could ‘never have imagined this’

#WATCH | Darjeeling, West Bengal: Sontu Rai, mother of Havaldar Satpal Rai inconsolably grieves the loss of her son, who lost his life in the Tamil Nadu Chopper Crash on December 8 pic.twitter.com/ZGYFIaQkFw — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021

Bikal Rai, son of Havaldar Satpal Rai said, “I am grateful to the government for support. I talked to him for the last time while he was in the helicopter. I could never have imagined this.” Bharatiya Janata Party MP Raju Bista, former Bengal minister Gautam Deb and state government officials paid tribute to the deceased soldier. According to family sources, the last rites of Rai, who was a part of the personal security detail of General Rawat, will be held on Monday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier condoled the death of Havaldar Rai as she was quoted saying, "I sincerely express my deepest condolence to the unfortunate and sudden demise of Late Havaldar Satpal Rai due to the helicopter crash yesterday at Coonoor, Tamil Nadu at the age of only 40 years. The demise of this brave son of the hills is an irreparable loss. We will always remember the sacrifice of Bengal's brave son Satpal Rai”.

Tragic IAF helicopter crash

Havaldar Satpal Rai succumbed to injuries on December 8 after an Indian Air Force Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying 14 defence personnel crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. He was travelling along with General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat. The CDS with the 12 personnel of the defence staff were travelling to a college in Wellington when the devastating mishap took 13 lives. The Shaurya Chakra awarded Group Captain Varun Singh, who was also boarding the IAF chopper is the lone survivor of the accident. He is currently being treated in Bengaluru after being shifted from Wellington Army hospital.

Image: ANI