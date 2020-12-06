IAF Working On Plan To Deploy 100+ Aircraft & Helicopters For Covid Vaccine Delivery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said a COVID-19 vaccine may be ready in a few weeks as he noted that experts believe the wait for it will not be long, and asserted that the vaccination drive in India will begin as soon as scientists give the nod. To help the government in its distribution plan, the Indian Air Force is working on a plan to deploy more than 100 aircraft and helicopters for COVID-19 vaccine delivery, sources said on Sunday.

Air Force puts 100 assets on standby

The Indian Air Force has determined the modalities of transport aircraft for airlifting of the COVID-19 vaccine, the centres of vaccine delivery and the type and number of helicopters for 'last point delivery'. Cargo aircraft C-17 Globemaster, C-136J Super Hercules and IL-76, capable of carrying vaccine loads will be deployed, sources said.

Workhorse AN-32 and Dornier aircraft will be used for smaller centres. Light and medium-lift helicopters will be protected as a third link. Helicopters such as ALH, Chinook, Cheetah and Chetak will play an important role, they added. Earlier this year, the Indian Air Force took measures to provide all possible assistance to civil administration across the country in containing the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccine may be ready in some weeks: PM

In his remarks at an all-party meeting held virtually to discuss India's COVID-19 vaccination strategy, PM Modi said healthcare workers involved in treating Coronavirus patients, frontline workers, who include police personnel and municipal staff, and old people suffering from serious conditions would be inoculated on priority. Noting that there have been questions about the price of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Prime Minister said it is natural to have such queries and asserted that public health will be accorded top priority in the matter and states will be fully involved.

PM Modi said nearly eight vaccine candidates, three of which are indigenous, are at different stages of trial and will be manufactured in India. Speaking about his interaction with Indian scientists involved in developing the vaccine and his visit to Pune, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad facilities where work is on in this regard, he said they are very confident of success.

