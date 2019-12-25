ICC's Best Moments Of 2019 With England's Image As World Champions Disappoints Fans

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have come up with different pictures on social media with regards to what according to them were the best moments of world cricket in 2019. Meanwhile, ICC had also put an image of the England team holding their maiden World Cup trophy at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in a thrilling grand finale against New Zealand. However, some fans were not on the same page with the governing body of world cricket.

From Kusal Perera's 153* to Pakistan's homecoming – the best moments of the year in pictures. https://t.co/mDWADnLENx — ICC (@ICC) December 24, 2019

Fans not happy with ICC's image of England holding the World Cup

After the fans saw the image of the Eoin Morgan-led side holding the World Cup trophy aloft, they came forward to express their disappointment. Here are some of the reactions.

The 2019 World Cup final

New Zealand had made it to their second straight World Cup final after knocking out firm favorites India in the semi-finals while England had qualified for summit clash after a long wait of 27 years by eliminating the title-holders Australia. Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first as the Black Caps posted 241 in their 50 overs. In reply, the hosts were reduced to 86/4 and just when they were in trouble their middle-order batsmen Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler added 110 runs for the fifth wicket stand after which New Zealand started pulling things back. Just when they appeared to be in the driver's seat, an overthrow from Martin Guptill deflected off Stokes' bat and went for a boundary even before the batsmen had completed running two. However, the on-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena signaled it as six runs and eventually, the match was tied and a super over was needed to determine the winner. Much to everyone's surprise, even the super over ended in a tie after Martin Guptill was run out while attempting a non-existent second run. Thus, England were declared winners due to the boundary count rule as they had scored more number of boundaries compared to New Zealand. This rule was criticized by both fans as well as members from the cricketing fraternity and everyone was of the opinion that Kane Williamson's team were the rightful winners.

