Saqlain Mushtaq's Words Of Praise For Sourav Ganguly Is Unmissable

Saqlain Mushtaq has come forward and praised the former Indian skipper and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on his Youtube channel. At the same time, Saqlain has also admitted that he had absolutely no clue about how Ganguly was during their playing days.

Saqlain Mushtaq's words of praise for Sourav Ganguly

''Sourav Ganguly has done a tremendous job when he was captaining India and I am sure that he will go a long way in taking the game of cricket in his country forward as the BCCI President. All the best and go ahead," said Saqlain Mushtaq.

Meanwhile, he also praised their cricketing rivalry and the passionate cricket fans and then made a huge statement about what used to happen when the arch-rivals were on the ground.

''When we used to play, there used to be a tremendous amount of passion from both sides. Even the fans used to make their presence felt. There used to be some misunderstandings as well, and even I have been a part of it. However, all these were only limited to the ground. Once the match got over, we all used to put them behind us," he added. I have never had a misunderstanding with Sourav (Ganguly). To be honest I had no idea what kind of a human being he is. We were never really close to each other during our playing days. I have bowled to him a lot and we used to greet each other as well. I knew his attitude and body language as well."

Saqlain Mushtaq on how he got to know Ganguly closely

''When India had toured England, I was playing for Sussex. They had a three-day practice match in Sussex. Sourav was not playing that match but I was playing. Sussex had won the toss and decided to bat. I think this had happened somewhere around 2005-06. I had undergone major surgeries on both my knees. I was bed-ridden for 36-37 weeks and was both down as well as depressed. Cricket seemed to get away from my life. I was making a comeback in that three-day match post-injury, Sourav had come to watch that match. When Sussex were batting, Sourav had seen me from the balcony. I did not see him because our dressing room was facing the opposite direction. Ganguly had then come to our dressing room and offered me a cup of coffee and enquired about my knees, life, family. Then we just started talking. He sat with me for 40 minutes and ended up winning my heart''.

