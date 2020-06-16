ICMR Writes To Centre Over Conducting Rapid Antigen Detection Tests For COVID-19 In Delhi

Amid a surge in COVID cases in the national captial, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has written a letter to the Centre calling for ramping up testing for COVID-19 in Delhi containment zones and hospitals by use of rapid antigen detection test. As per sources, the letter has been written by ICMR Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava to the Union Health Ministry in which he had called for "ramping up testing for COVID-19 in containment zones and hospitals in Delhi by use of rapid antigen detection test".

The Delhi government is likely to use rapid antigen kits for COVID-19 testing in containment zones and healthcare settings from June 20. The kits will allow faster diagnosis without laboratory examination.

Meanwhile, there are around 240 COVID-19 containment zones in the national capital and the government has decided to conduct a door-to-door survey in these zones.

Amit Shah meets Delhi CM, L-G

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a meeting with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi L-G Anil Baijal. The Centre announced several key decisions on aiding the Delhi government to battle the COVID-19 crisis:

Testing for COVID-19 to be doubled in the next couple of days in Delhi and in 6 days to be tripled

A door-to-door health survey will be conducted in Delhi's containment zones and the report of which will come in one week.

500 railway coaches have been alloted which will increase Delhi Hospital's capacity by 8,000 beds.

A joint team of doctors of Health Dept of GOI, Delhi Health Dept, AIIMS and the 3 Municipal Corporation of Delhi will visit all COVID-19 hospitals in Delhi and inspect the health systems and preparedness to fight the disease and prepare a report

Transfer of 4 IAS officers - Awanish Kumar & Monica Priyadarshini from Andaman & Nicobar, and Gaurav Singh Rajawat & Vikram Singh Mallik from Arunachal Pradesh to New Delhi to assist in COVID management

MHA has directed attachment to Delhi Government of two senior IAS officers - SCL Das and SS Yadav from Centre.

Delhi's COVID-19 tally

Delhi on Monday recorded 1,647 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to 42,829, and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,400, authorities said. Seventy-three fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

From June 12 to 14, over 2,000 cases were reported per day in Delhi. The highest spike in fresh cases -- 2,224 -- was recorded on June 14. The Delhi Health department's bulletin also said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 1,400, and the total number of cases mounted to 42,829.

