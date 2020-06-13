'ICMR Guidelines For COVID-19 Testing Should Be Changed': AAP's Sanjay Singh

In the wake of rising cases of Coronavirus cases in the National Capital, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday, June 13 said that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines for testing Coronavirus patient should be changed. Singh said the changes in the guidelines are need of the hour in order to increase the number of testing in the national capital.

The AAP leader further informed that he has written to the Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan requesting for the same. Singh suggested that anyone who suspects that they are infected should be allowed to go to pathology labs and get tested for the infection.

"Need of the hour": Singh

''Need of the hour is to increase the number of testings. ICMR guidelines for testing should be changed for that. I've written to Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for the same, anyone who suspects they're infected should be allowed to go to pathology labs & get tested", said while speaking to ANI.

AAP leader further recommended that a large number of pathology labs across the country should be given license and more testing kits should be made available to states. It should be known that who is infected & who isn't he added.

"More and more pathology labs across the country should be given license and more & more testing kits should be made available to states. It should be known that who is infected & who isn't. Otherwise, we would be sitting on a ball of fire, waiting for an explosion", Singh said.

COVID-19 cases in Delhi

According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi has a total of 36,824 confirmed COVID-19 cases, out of which 22,212 are active cases. About 13398 patients have successfully recovered from the disease and discharged, while 1214 people have succumbed to the diseases.

In India, the total COVID-19 cases on Saturday stood at 3,08,993 of which 1,45,779 are active while 1,54,330 have recovered and 8,884 people have died thus far.

(With inputs from ANI)