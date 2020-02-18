Govt Renames IDSA As 'Manohar Parrikar Institute For Defence Studies And Analyses'

The think tank Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA) will now be known as ‘Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses’. The government of India on Tuesday took the decision to rename IDSA in Delhi to honour the legacy of the former Defence Minister Late Manohar Parrikar.

"The Government has decided to rename 'The Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses' (IDSA) as ‘Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies andAnalyses’. The decision has been taken to honour the commitment and legacy of late Manohar Parrikar. It will align the vision and aspiration of the premier defence Institute with the contribution of the former Raksha Mantri and Padma Bhushan awardee", the Defence Ministry said in a statement .

Late Manohar Parrikar as Defence Minister

When late Manohar Parrikar was the Defence Minister, India witnessed a series of decisions that enhanced India's security capacities, boosted indigenous defence production and bettered the lives of ex-servicemen. His biggest contribution was towards the implementation of long-standing One Rank One Pension (OROP) demand for the Armed Forces, the ministry statement informed.

It further said that he initiated major military reforms with the objective of having a better teeth-to-tail ratio by setting up an expert committee under Lt Gen (Retd) DB Shekatkar for enhancing combat capability and rebalancing defence expenditure.

Goa CM Sawant welcomes decision

Chief Minister of Goa Dr Pramod Sawant also welcomed the decision of the Union Defence Ministry to rename IDSA and tweeted that this is an honour to Manohar Bhai's tremendous contribution as Defence Minister of India.

I welcome the decision of Union Defence Ministry to rename 'The Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses' (IDSA) as ‘Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses’, honoring Manohar Bhai’s tremendous contribution as Defence Minister of India. — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) February 18, 2020

About Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses

The Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA) is an autonomous body under Ministry of Defence, IDSA was established as a registered society in New Delhi in 1965. The institute is dedicated to the objective of research and policy-relevant studies on all aspects of defence and security. Its aim is to promote national and international security through the generation and dissemination of knowledge on defence and security-related issues.

