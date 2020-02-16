JP Nadda Calls BJP The Most 'consistent' Party, Takes A Dig At Oppn's 'hierarchy Politics'

While addressing a gathering in Mumbai, BJP National President, JP Nadda spoke about how the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has always been 'consistent' when it comes to their stand. "We are the largest political party in the world with about 17 crore members. BJP is also the most consistent party," said the BJP national president. Addressing the state BJP convention in the neighbouring Navi Mumbai township, Nadda also added how the party believed in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas' instead of appeasement of a certain section of the population.

"What we said in 1952, we said the same in 1990, and in 2019 and in 2020. We don't change our stands with change in situations. Other parties have changed their stands according to times. Thus, everyone working for the BJP should feel lucky as they're getting a chance to serve the country in a party like no other. We don't believe in appeasement," said JP Nadda. "We are dedicated to 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. We want to empower the person standing at the last step of the society, which will, in turn, empower India and will move ahead in the world," he added.

'BJP not governed by hierarchy'

JP Nadda also spoke about how the BJP was the only party that was not governed by internal politics based on family hierarchy. "Parties are influenced by hierarchy. You would know who would take control next of the TMK, of DMK, or Congress. It is only the BJP where you can never tell who the next President will be because that decision is taken democratically."

"Can you imagine an ordinary man joining any political party and becoming the Prime Minister of the country? If that is possible, it is only because of the BJP."

Nadda also spoke on the abrogation of Article 370, stating that the decision to do that was not just 'an emotional issue.' "It was also a developmental one. It has pushed J&K ahead on the road of growth and development," he said.

