'Sunny Deol Has No Knowledge Of Politics': Congress MLA On BJP MP's Beating Remark

The Congress party took shots at actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol for his recent statement in which he had claimed that he was "second to none when it comes to beating up someone." Deol made the comments when asked about the ongoing issues in his constituency Gurdaspur in Punjab. He alleged that employees of Punjab government, which is being ruled by the Congress, were harassing people of Gurdaspur district.

'I don't interfere in such trivial issues'

While addressing a public gathering in Pathankot, the BJP MP said, "I have been told that state government employees harass people saying they elected the wrong person. I don't interfere with such trivial issues. I don't believe in making controversial remarks but everyone knows no one is better than me when it comes to beating up someone."

READ | 'No One Better Than Me When It Comes To Beating Up Someone': BJP MP Sunny Deol

Fault of BJP, not Deol

Reacting to this, Bhoa Congress MLA, Joginder Pal stated that it was BJP's fault for having chosen an actor to become a leader. "There is no fault of Sunny Deol in this, he has no knowledge of politics. The mistake is of the BJP, I do not know what forced Sunny to come into politics. He is dancing today just like he used to dance in films earlier," Pal told reporters in Pathankot.

READ | Rahul Should Click Refresh Button As Command Posts Issue Was Congress Legacy: BJP

'Missing posters' of Sunny Deol surfaced in Pathankot

On January 13, 'Missing' posters of Sunny Deol, were seen near a railway station in Pathankot. The posters put up on the walls read - 'Gumshuda ki talash MP Sunny Deol' (Search for missing MP Sunny Deol). When asked about the posters, the MP said, "I really cannot say anything on this. I am here to do my work and will continue doing that. Let the people say what they want to."

READ | Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Deol & Yami Gautam Pay Stirring Tributes To Pulwama Martyrs

Sunny Deol dances & delivers dialogues from his movies

On Sunday, Sunny Deol was also seen dancing with students at a college event he attended in the district on Sunday. He was dancing to a chart-buster from one of his most popular movies, Gadar- Ek Prem Katha. In a video posted by news agency ANI, it can be seen that college faculty and students had also joined him.

The BJP leader also delivered two of his most famous dialogues — "Yeh dhai kilo ka haath..." and "Tareekh pe tareekh...". Both these iconic dialogues are from the 1993 courtroom drama Damini.

READ | Sunny Deol Pays Tributes To Brave Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack On 18th Anniversary

(With ANI inputs)