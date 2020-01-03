BJP Working President JP Nadda Questions Congress' Silence On Anti-CAA Violence

BJP national working president JP Nadda on Thursday stated that the Congress did not condemn the violence that erupted during the Anti-CAA protests. This implied that they were probably involved in it.

"Congress says they are not behind the violence," said JP Nadda. "If you are not behind it, then so many days have passed, why have you not condemned it?" he questioned while speaking at an event in Vadodra, Gujarat.

Earlier in the day, JP Nadda offered prayers at the Swaminarayan Mandir where the temple saints gave a letter to the BJP leader supporting CAA.

BJP is conducting meetings and holding seminars on CAA. The party also launched a toll-free number on Thursday to garner support from people for its campaigns in favour of the citizenship law.

BJP's CAA awareness rallies

Amid the protests and links between the CAA and the National Population Register (NPR), BJP has undertaken an outreach program to dispel fake news and myths surrounding the same. This was decided after BJP's top brass met in a high-level meeting chaired by working president JP Nadda.

As per reports, BJP's top leadership including Home Minister and party president Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will take part in the awareness campaigns from January 1 to January 15 this month. The party's first rally to spread awareness about the CAA was carried out on December 27 in Mumbai. Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders were a part of it.

Protests against CAA

Several violent protests have been erupting across Assam, West Bengal, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh against the newly amended Citizenship Act, following the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi where over 50 students were detained by police during the protests. The anti-CAA movement has spread to more places like Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pondicherry, Patna and so on.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians who fled religious persecution from countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

(With inputs from ANI)