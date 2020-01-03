Odisha BJP To Carry Out A Month-long 'Jagjagran' Campaign Over CAA

The Odisha state unit of the BJP is all set to start it's one-month long 'Janjagaran' campaign with an aim to clear all misconceptions about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Slamming the opposition, BJP leader Golak Mohapatra stated that they are starting the campaign to clear the misconceptions created by "Congress and the left parties."

Speaking about the campaign, he said, "During this one-month period, we will organise press conferences and intellectual meets in all districts. BJP party workers and leaders will also go to the people and raise awareness amongst them about the CAA and difference between the Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC)."

He further added that the ruling party is planning to cover all the districts in the state.

BJP's CAA awareness rallies

Amid the protests and links between the CAA and the National Population Register (NPR), BJP has planned to undertake an outreach program to rubbish fake news and myths surrounding the same. This was decided after BJP's top brass met in a high-level meeting chaired by working president JP Nadda.

As per sources, BJP's top leadership including Home Minister and party president Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will take part in the awareness campaigns from January 1 to January 15 next month.

The party's first rally to spread awareness about the CAA was carried out on Friday, December 27 in Mumbai of which Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders were a part of it.

Read: Advertisement hints at local BJP leaders' role in Hansraj Ahir's defeat in Lok Sabha polls

Protests against CAA

Several violent protests have been erupting across Assam, West Bengal, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh against the newly amended Citizenship Act, following the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi where over 50 students were detained by police during the protests.

The anti-CAA movement has spread to more places like Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pondicherry, Patna and so on.

Read: Jamia Millia students paint streets to protest against CAA

The Citizenship Act was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 and then by the Rajya Sabha on December 11. The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Read: Odisha promotes 5T initiative; launches online platform to digitalise Odisha Gazette

Read: Protests against CAA 'mostly political', says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

(WITH PTI INPUTS)