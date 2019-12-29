JP Nadda Slams Congress Over CAA, Holds It Responsible For Partition Of India

On a day when the BJP began its outreach programme on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), party's working president JP Nadda connected the Act with Dalit upliftment in New Delhi. While addressing a conclave for BJP'S Delhi Unit at Talkatora stadium, Nadda said, "70 per cent of the beneficiaries of the CAA will be from Dalit community. Yet you have Dalit leaders presenting arguments against the Act. At least think before you talk."

Nadda called partition a creation of the Congress

Nadda also claimed that the reason for bringing the law is religious persecution and Pakistan not honouring Liyaqat-Nehru pact that talked about preserving the rights of minorities. "We had declared ourselves secular but Pakistan had declared themselves as the Islamic nation," he said. In fact, Nadda also called the Partition the creation of the Congress and was done on the basis of religion.

According to sources in the BJP, the top leadership of the party, including Home Minister and party president Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will take part in awareness campaigns from January 1 to January 15 next month. The programme was chalked out after Thursday's closed-door meeting of the party leaders, chaired by working president JP Nadda, on the issue and how to build a positive public perception on the CAA.

The meeting was also attended by BJP National General Secretary (organisation) B.L. Santosh, Union Ministers Prahlad Patel, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Protests against the newly-amended law have been going on in the country since the day it was passed in the parliament. The BJP has emphasised that no Indian citizens need to worry about CAA as it is not an act to take away citizenship but to grant it to the persecuted minorities of the three nations - Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

The outreach of the Yogi government

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government has also begun an outreach program with Muslim clerics and leaders over the amended Citizenship Act (CAA). During his meeting with the leaders of the Muslim community, the Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had asserted that CAA was not violating the right of the Muslim community. He had also claimed that Opposition parties were provoking Muslims against CAA.

