IFS Officials Praised For Reviving A Dead Lake Inside Chennai's Vandalur Zoo

General News

The Indian Forest Service (IFS) is receiving praises for reviving a dead lake inside Chennai's Vandalur zoo after an official took to Twitter to share the news

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chennai

The Indian Forest Service is receiving praises from all over the world for reviving a dead lake in Chennai. After an IFS official shared video and pictures of the lake from inside Chennai's Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) -- also known as Vandalur Zoo -- Twitterati have been praising the authorities for their unbelievable efforts. 

Unbelievable achievement 

The posts were shared by IFS officer Sudha Ramen. While sharing the picture on Twitter, she also shared the details of the revival project. Ramen said that the lake was dead and had dried up a year ago but with the help of forest department officials they were able to bring it back to life. She added in her Twitter post that birds have returned to the lake and that it had been an absolute pleasure for the whole team working on the project. 

People on social media were full of praise for the Indian Forest Service with many of them asking the official to share the secret of her work so they can do the same in their villages. 

