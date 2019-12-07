IFS Officials Praised For Reviving A Dead Lake Inside Chennai's Vandalur Zoo

The Indian Forest Service is receiving praises from all over the world for reviving a dead lake in Chennai. After an IFS official shared video and pictures of the lake from inside Chennai's Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) -- also known as Vandalur Zoo -- Twitterati have been praising the authorities for their unbelievable efforts.

Unbelievable achievement

The posts were shared by IFS officer Sudha Ramen. While sharing the picture on Twitter, she also shared the details of the revival project. Ramen said that the lake was dead and had dried up a year ago but with the help of forest department officials they were able to bring it back to life. She added in her Twitter post that birds have returned to the lake and that it had been an absolute pleasure for the whole team working on the project.

This was the lake that was dead and dried up a year back. This was the lake that had missed its bird guests. This was one of the water body we had worked hard to revive and rejuvenate. Now the water and the birds are back and our smiles too. Work is pleasure. pic.twitter.com/E9GAJ5vxOC — Sudha Ramen IFS (@SudhaRamenIFS) December 5, 2019

People on social media were full of praise for the Indian Forest Service with many of them asking the official to share the secret of her work so they can do the same in their villages.

Before and after pics of this lake. pic.twitter.com/ZR3FgjpoWw — Sudha Ramen IFS (@SudhaRamenIFS) December 5, 2019

This is biggest service for Nature . Keep it up — rajinder singh kler (@rajinder_kler) December 5, 2019

I doff my hat to you and your team! — Supriya Kutty (@quichentell) December 5, 2019

Pls seek the help of local Govt agencies. Gather volunteers, identify& clear up the natural drainage channels, desilt the lake, strengthen its bunds, plant native trees on banks, plan for a good stable weir and link it to near by water body. Finally, pray for good rains. https://t.co/yJYXBZqQew — Sudha Ramen IFS (@SudhaRamenIFS) December 5, 2019

