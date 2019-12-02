80,000 Tourists Visit Antarctica Amidst Criticism From Environmentalists

Over 80,000 tourists visited Antarctica to swim with penguins amid criticism by environmentalists. Visitors flock the island of Half Moon to swim with penguins, majestic whales, sea lions and seals. A 58-year-old Norwegian, Even Carlsen, who travelled 14,000 km and spent thousands of euros went there just so he can swim with the rare marine life of Antarctic. The increasing number of tourists are causing more harm to the island than any other form of pollutants.

Fading ecosystem

The colony of 2,500 penguins is in danger as tourists visiting the island is increasing day by day. The tourism in the Antarctic has become a matter of concern for the environmentalists as they feel that it is causing more harm than the rising carbon level in the atmosphere. Thought emissions from flights flying over the Antarctic and exhaust gases from the ships are also the part of the problem. Humans are putting the Antarctic eco-system under threat which may result in the disappearance of the beautiful scenery someday.

"Take nothing but photographs, leave nothing but footprints, keep nothing but memories," is the motto of Antarctic tour operators as they feel they are promoting responsible tourism. But the increase in tourists' footprints by 40 per cent has raised many eyebrows as critics feel that promoting responsible tourism is nothing but a gimmick. Environmentalists insist that the United Nations must intervene before it's too late to do something.

According to a new study by Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand, melting ice-sheets in the Antarctic can lead to sea-level rising up by 20 metres. The critical study raises concern as it may lead to a catastrophic collapse of the eco-system in the southernmost region of the planet. The growth in tourism in the Antarctic started rising in December 2009 and it became a matter of concern for environmentalists as it holds the world's largest protected area which is getting destroyed by the increase of human footprints in the region.

