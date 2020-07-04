J&K: IG Vijay Kumar Meets Kin Of The Civilian Killed In Sopore, Assures Impartial Probe

Inspector General of police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Saturday visited the family of a civilian who was killed in Sopore on June 1.

“I visited family to pay my condolences. I not only heard their grievances, but also cleared all aspects,” IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar told Republic TV.

“I also assured an impartial investigation to the family,” he said while adding “incase family wants to see CCTV footage of that incident, they can be shown as well to make them believe that he was killed by the bullet of LeT terrorists.”

Bashir Ahmad Khan (65) of HMT (outskirts of Srinagar) was travelling in a car with his grandchild from Srinagar to Handwara when it was hit by a bullets in Sopore town, which is in Baramulla district about 55 km from Srinagar city. Pertinently, in a hurriedly called press conference IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists who were hiding in a mosque (called ‘Masjid-e Ibrahim’) carried out an attack at a paramilitary party in Sopore town that led to the death of a CRPF trooper and a civilian.

He said there was no retaliation from the security forces and it was later found that terrorists had left behind one full magazine and another one from which 30 bullets were used in the premises of a local mosque.

“The attack was carried out by two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists that include a foreign terrorist Usman Bhai and Adil a local terrorist. They fired 30 bullets as evident from the magazine recovered from the premises of mosque. Another magazine was also recovered which was full,” Kumar had said while addressing press at PCR.

He said policemen rescued a three-year-old boy who was accompanying his grandfather. “We have observed that wherever civilian movement is more, terrorists carry out attacks to trigger law and order issues and to trigger disturbances,” the IGP said.

