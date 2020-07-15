IIT Delhi's COVID-19 Test Kit Launched For Commercial Use At Rs 399

The world's most affordable RT-PCR based COVID-19 diagnostic kit developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIDT) Delhi was launched by Union Minister for Human Resources and Development in the national capital today. The introduction of IIT Delhi's kit in the market will also bring down the cost of COVID19 RT-PCR testing. The base price of IIT's kit is Rs 399.

The diagnostic kit has been approved by the ICMR and DCGI. Calling the effort a step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of self-reliant India, the Union Minister underlined that the said kit has been approved by the ICMR and DCGI with the highest score, high sensitivity, and specificity.

Pokhriyal at the occasion also lauded the efforts of IIT Delhi's professor Vivekanandan and his team and said, "the affordable detection kit will aid the nation amid the ongoing crisis." The probe-free diagnostic kit has been manufactured by Delhi NCR-based Newtech Medical Devices.

Jatin Goyal, founder of Newtech Medical Devices said using the "unique technology developed by IIT Delhi and our expertise in reagent and kit-making, we have ensured an accurate, affordable, Make-in-India kit for the diagnosis of Sars-CoV2, which is a 'probe-free' method and reduces the testing cost without compromising on accuracy. We are anticipating two million kits by next month."

IIT Delhi has awarded a license to 10 companies to manufacture the COVID-19 diagnostic kit using the technology developed by its researchers. MoS HRD, who was also present at the event said that the diagnostic kit is a great feat achieved by IIT Delhi. After this, IIT Delhi has also become the first academic institution to obtain the ICMR's approval for a real-time PCR-based diagnostic assay.

The said kit is also the first probe-free as say for coronavirus approved by the ICMR. Meanwhile, thanking the government, HRD Ministry, Health ministry, and ICMR for its support IIT Delhi Director Professor V Ramgopal Rao said, "Our researchers will continue to focus on COVID-19 related research and development to help the country as well as the World in the fight against Coronavirus."

India is the third most affected country across the globe in terms of total COVID19 positive cases. As of July 15, more than 930,000 positive cases have been registered in the country.

