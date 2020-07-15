CBSE Class 12 Results: 98% Pass Rate In Delhi Govt Schools, AAP Lists Accomplishments

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had expressed joy over government schools’ performance in Class 12 CBSE exams and said that the education model in the national capital has scripted history. Kejriwal’s comments came after 98% of students across Delhi government schools passed the Class 12 CBSE exams, whose results were declared on Monday.

In a statement, the Aam Aadmi Party government said Kejriwal had promised in the 2015 assembly election that his government will make Delhi’s government schools better than private ones. It claimed that then "no one could believe that government schools could be better than Delhi’s expensive private schools" but Monday's results have "shown yet again why the Delhi model of education reforms is the best in the country".

Feeling v proud to announce that the CBSE class 12 result of Delhi govt schools this year is 98% - highest ever so far. Its historic.



Congratulations to my Team Education, all students, teachers, parents and education officers.



Proud of you all. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 13, 2020

The pass percentage this year holds significance as it is the fifth year in a row that state-run schools have set new records. Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia listed out the steady improvement in ranking in the last five years in a tweet soon after the results came in.

Over the past 5 years, we at #DelhiGovtSchools have been competing with ourselves to break our own record each time. This year is no exception!



2020: 98%

2019: 94.24%

2018: 90.6 %

2017: 88.2%

2016: 85.9%



Congrats to students, parents & Team Education! https://t.co/ktNogcLZEW — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 13, 2020

The government has listed 10 reasons which it said has contributed to the success of the 'Delhi model' of public education.

Highest Education Budget in India: Delhi’s education budget is 25% of the government’s total budget for the past 6 years - highest in the entire country. Doubled classrooms in 6 years: In just 6 years, Delhi’s schools now have more than double the number of classrooms from just 17,000 to 37,000. World-class infra: Modern infrastructure like swimming pools, auditoriums, laboratories, libraries, etc have made children enjoy their school environment. Teacher training at Cambridge, Singapore, Finland: Delhi’s teachers get trained at the world’s best institutions and bring back their exposure to teach the children of Delhi. Direct Involvement of Political Leadership: CM Kejriwal personally interacts regularly with children, teachers, and parents of government schools, which lifts their morale. Just last year, he had attended a parent-teacher meeting in a Delhi government school in ITO. Dy CM Manish Sisodia too regularly visits schools and monitors all developments. Expert Advisors: Led by Oxford-educated advisor and AAP MLA Atishi, the Core Education team of Delhi govt has brought the country’s best talent in education reforms from NGOs and other model schools and deployed them for the benefit of Delhi’s children. Mega Parent Teacher Meeting: Delhi government believes in involving parents very closely in the children’s performance. Delhi is the only state which holds regular mega parent-teacher meetings for facilitating regular parent-teacher interaction, similar to the big private schools. Ex-army men as Estate Managers: Like the big private schools of Delhi, the management of every government school is in the hands of ex-army men who are recruited by CM Kejriwal as estate managers. School principals only look after the academics of the school, while estate managers look after the other aspects. Innovation In Teaching: Delhi government schools have been running innovative programs to instill specific skills among its students. For example, it launched the 'Mission Chunauti' and 'Mission Buniyaad' to ensure that every child is able to read and write. Similarly, many other innovative teaching methods are adopted. Technological intervention: All Delhi government school teachers use mobile tablets to aid them in teaching students. Projectors are used in most higher classes to facilitate digital education so that children are exposed to the knowledge of the world.

CBSE pass percentage

This year the CBSE pass percentage has seen an increase than last year. A total of 91.46% of students have cleared the CBSE class 10 examinations. The CBSE pass percentage for last year was 91.10%. The girls have outscored boys in CBSE pass percentage as the passing percentage of girls is 93.31% while the CBSE Pass percentage of boys is 90.14%. The reports also added that over 41,000 students i.e. 2.23% of students have scored more than 95% of marks in CBSE Class 10 result. As many as 1,84,358 students have scored more than 90% in the CBSE Class 10 result. Trivandrum zone has topped this year’s CBSE class 10 result with CBSE pass percentage of 99.28%. It is followed by the Chennai zone with 98.95%.

