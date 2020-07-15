CBSE Class 12 Results: 98% Pass Rate In Delhi Govt Schools, AAP Lists Accomplishments

Quick links:
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had expressed joy over government schools’ performance in Class 12 CBSE exams and said that the education model in the national capital has scripted history. Kejriwal’s comments came after 98% of students across Delhi government schools passed the Class 12 CBSE exams, whose results were declared on Monday.
In a statement, the Aam Aadmi Party government said Kejriwal had promised in the 2015 assembly election that his government will make Delhi’s government schools better than private ones. It claimed that then "no one could believe that government schools could be better than Delhi’s expensive private schools" but Monday's results have "shown yet again why the Delhi model of education reforms is the best in the country".
Feeling v proud to announce that the CBSE class 12 result of Delhi govt schools this year is 98% - highest ever so far. Its historic.— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 13, 2020
Congratulations to my Team Education, all students, teachers, parents and education officers.
Proud of you all.
The pass percentage this year holds significance as it is the fifth year in a row that state-run schools have set new records. Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia listed out the steady improvement in ranking in the last five years in a tweet soon after the results came in.
Over the past 5 years, we at #DelhiGovtSchools have been competing with ourselves to break our own record each time. This year is no exception!— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 13, 2020
2020: 98%
2019: 94.24%
2018: 90.6 %
2017: 88.2%
2016: 85.9%
Congrats to students, parents & Team Education! https://t.co/ktNogcLZEW
The government has listed 10 reasons which it said has contributed to the success of the 'Delhi model' of public education.
This year the CBSE pass percentage has seen an increase than last year. A total of 91.46% of students have cleared the CBSE class 10 examinations. The CBSE pass percentage for last year was 91.10%. The girls have outscored boys in CBSE pass percentage as the passing percentage of girls is 93.31% while the CBSE Pass percentage of boys is 90.14%. The reports also added that over 41,000 students i.e. 2.23% of students have scored more than 95% of marks in CBSE Class 10 result. As many as 1,84,358 students have scored more than 90% in the CBSE Class 10 result. Trivandrum zone has topped this year’s CBSE class 10 result with CBSE pass percentage of 99.28%. It is followed by the Chennai zone with 98.95%.
