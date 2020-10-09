IMA Urges Health Minister To 'come Clean' On AYUSH & Yoga Based COVID Management Protocol

The IMA (Indian Medical Association) on October 8 asked the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to 'present supporting evidence on the protocol of prevention of COVID-19 infection based on AYUSH and yoga'. Several other questions were imposed by IMA on Vardhan's decision of issuing protocol of COVID-19 treatment and prevention for mild and asymptomatic cases based on AYUSH and yoga. The central government had announced the National Clinical Management Protocol based on Ayurveda and Yoga for managing COVID-19 on October 6. Vardhan released the protocol in the virtual presence of AYUSH Minister Shripad Yesso Naik.

IMA in a statement said, "Is there satisfactory evidence regarding the claims made from studies done on COVID-19 patients based on the above criteria? If so, whether the evidence is weak or moderate or strong? The evidence should be in the public domain and available for scientific scrutiny. What is stopping him from handing over COVID care and control to AYUSH ministry?"

IMA questions Harsh Vardhan on COVID protocol based on AYUSH & Yoga

#IMA releases Posers to the Union Health Minister, @drharshvardhan to come clean on document released by him prescribing protocol of prevention of #COVID19 infection and treatment of #asymptomatic as well as mild cases of #COVID19 based on #ayush and #yoga pic.twitter.com/1TJZRNTcq7 — Indian Medical Association (@IMAIndiaOrg) October 8, 2020

Further questioning the Health Minister's decision of issuing protocols based on AYUSH and Yoga, IMA asked that if the proponents of this claim and the ministry members are prepared to volunteer for this double-blind control study for preventing and treating Coronavirus. So far, how many colleagues of Vardhan have chosen to get treated under these protocols, asked IMA.

COVID-19 guidelines based on Ayurveda & yoga

As per the National Clinical Management protocol base on Ayurveda and yoga for Coronavirus management, people are recommended to do gargles with warm water containing a pinch of turmeric and salt. People can also opt for triphala boiled in water for gargling. Apart from this, the guidelines also recommend applying medicated oil (anu taila, shadbindu taila, plain coconut oil, cow's ghee or sesame oil) in the nose once or twice a day, especially before stepping out and after coming back home.

The protocols also emphasize on steam inhalation with ajwain, pudhina or eucalyptus oil once a day along with a sound sleep of 6 to 8 hours. The COVID-19 management protocol guidelines also suggest some specific measures and symptom management for prophylactic care in the high-risk populations, primary contacts for asymptomatic and mild COVID-19 patients.

