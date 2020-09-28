Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Launches Online Portal Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan announced that the country's first COVID-19 vaccine would be available in the first trimester of 2021. Harsh Vardhan added that an online portal had been launched to share the progress of the COVID-19 vaccine, making details regarding research, clinical trials and launch date available to the common people.

"An online portal about COVID-19 vaccine has been launched. Everyone will be able to go online to that portal and look up all contemporary research-development and clinical trials related information. It will also provide information about other vaccinations provided in the country," Dr Harsh Vardhan told news agency ANI.

The Union Minister also lauded the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), releasing a 100-year timeline history of ICMR to commemorate its journey. "Today's a historic day for ICMR. It's an honour for me to release the 100-year timeline of the history of ICMR within its premises today. The contribution of scientists associated with it is commemorated and serves as an inspiration to upcoming scientists," Dr Harsh Vardhan said.

Read: Good News: From UK PM Hailing India’s Vaccine Efforts To NASA's Invitation To Teen, Read

Read: British PM Boris Johnson Hails India's COVID-19 Vaccine Efforts In His UNGA Address

PM assures 'India's vaccine production will help world fight COVID'

Touting India's large vaccine production, PM Narendra Modi on Saturday, assured the world that the nation will help in mass production of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, while virtually addressing the United Nations' General Assembly. Briefing about India's own vaccine trials, he said that India was progressing with phase-3 human trials. PM Modi also spoke about India's UNSC permanent seat, the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme, his government's various schemes, and the need for reforming the UN as an institution.

"In times of challenging times of pandemic, India's pharma industry has sent 150 countries necessary medicines. I want to assure the world that India's vaccine production will help the whole world in fighting the crisis. We are moving ahead with phase 3 of clinical trials," he said.

Read: PM Modi's UNGA Speech: From UN Reforms & Expanded Role For India To Vaccine Potential

Read: PM Modi Assures 'India's Vaccine Production Will Help The World Fight COVID' At UNGA

(With Agency Inputs)

(Credit: PTI Image)