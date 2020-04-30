'IMCT 'satisfied' With Steps Taken By Chennai & Hyderabad To Combat COVID-19,' Says MHA

The Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) during their visit to Hyderabad and Chennai found that necessary steps are being taken to combat COVID-19, the Home Ministry informed on Thursday. Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Punya Salila Srivastava stated that Telangana has an adequate number of PPE kits and testing kits and is also using an end-to-end IT dashboard to track patients right from testing to their discharge. The IMCT visited the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad and observed that the required protocols for discharge and treatment are being followed.

Srivastava also informed that the IMCT visited the containment zone in Humayun Nagar and observed that essential goods and services are being provided by the corporation at door-step while the police are using drone technology for surveillance. She added that the team has suggested the state to provide masks, sanitisers to workers and follow social distancing as well.

Elaborating on the IMCT's visit to Chennai, Srivastava stated that the recovery rate in Tamil Nadu is very good as 57% of infected individuals have already recovered. Srivastava informed that the test results in Chennai are given in 24 hours, COVID-19 tele-counselling and contact tracing centres are functioning well.

"The IMCT in Chennai found that migrant labourers are satisfied with the facilities arranged for them in shelter camps. TV, medical check-up and counselling facilities have also been provided to them. Food is being served three times a day. The subsidised ration and kit of essential goods is also being provided," the Joint Secretary added.

Satisfied with steps taken by Ahmedabad Administration

Earlier, the Joint Secretary also said that the IMCT was satisfied with the steps taken by the Ahmedabad administration in containing the spread of Coronavirus. "During their visit to a rural area of Ahmedabad, the IMCT found that the villagers have formed a Gram Yoddha committee to do doorstep delivery of ration and also to ensure that the lockdown norms are being followed," Srivastava said. The IMCT has suggested that the concept of ‘Gram Yoddha’ can be followed in other states as well, she added.

The Health Ministry on Thursday informed that in the last 24 hours, 1,718 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported across India, taking the total number of cases to 33,050 while 33,651 people under active medical supervision. "630 patients have also been cured, taking the total case recoveries to 8,324. The recovery rate is now 25.19%, which was 13.06% 14 days ago; and we are observing a progressive recovery rate," the official said

(with inputs from ANI)